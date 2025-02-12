Advertisement
This Natural Hand Treatment Made My Hands Look Younger Overnight & It's Already Sold Out Once
The hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging, and while no product is a miracle worker, the Soft Services Theraplush repair treatment is pretty darn close.
It took only one application to understand why this cream is always selling out. The rich, nourishing treatment uses colloidal oatmeal, panthenol, and retinol to soften the skin, support the barrier, and speed up cell turnover to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots.
The new Theraplush Hold hand treatment sold out twice at launch and racked up a +2,000-person waitlist, but the brand just finally restocked—and I strongly suggest reserving yours while you can.
What I love about the Theraplush treatment
The ingredients
When searching for a high-quality hand cream, I found that even those with natural ingredients focused solely on moisturizing. But I was in fine lines and wrinkles territory and looking for something with long-term results.
That's where Theraplush delivers. Retinol is a true skin longevity all-star, and it's not just for your face. The beloved ingredient accelerates collagen production1 and increases cell turnover2 to reveal plumper, younger-looking skin.
Theraplush also calls on colloidal oatmeal to soothe and soften the skin and panthenol to hydrate and support your skin's natural barrier.
What's more, it's vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates, or mineral oil.
The results
In case you haven't gathered: This is not your average hand cream. The thick, restorative formula is like a time machine for aging skin.
The first time I rubbed Theraplush on my hands, I could see and feel my dry, cracked skin becoming smoother.
With regular use, my fine lines started to fade—and I swear my hands look younger than they did one year ago.
I know I'm only one reviewer, but women of all ages sing this cream's praises.
The resounding themes? Softer hands, brightened dark spots, healthier cuticles, and younger-looking skin overall. Some even say it helps their manicures last longer!
Here's what a few have to say:
- "10/10 do it. I'm thoroughly obsessed with Theraplush. Took me nearly two years to pull the trigger and I wish I'd sooner!"
- "I've taken pretty good care of my hands all my life, but I'm also hard on them, and between hard water, sun damage, and general aging (I'm 32), they were looking a little scraggly. Four-ish weeks into nightly Theraplush and they're buttery soft, smoother than ever, and less sun-spotty."
- "I’ve been using Theraplush about 30 days. The age spots on my hands have definitely lightened and in some cases disappeared; my skin texture is not as dry; and it has helped my dry cuticles. I’m kicking myself for not taking before pictures for comparison."
- "I just ordered two refills because I have noticed a HUGE difference since I started using this about 3 weeks ago."
- "I am now a lifelong Theraplush customer because not only do my manicures last WAY longer now, but my cuticles have never been healthier. No more painful tearing and bleeding."
It's no surprise the original Theraplush has sold out multiple times, and the new formula is no exception. I've already purchased a couple of refills on preorder so I'm not stuck in a situation without my supply.
The packaging
In case you're totally new to Theraplush, the packaging really sets it apart. The rich cream comes in a refillable jar that's so chic, it doubles as bedside decor.
I was already obsessed with the original Theraplush design, but this new scent comes in an even cuter pinkish-nude color—and it brings me so much joy. I seriously look forward to putting on my hand cream before bed, and I love that the pod's magnetic lid doubles as a tray for my rings.
The best part? You'll only need to buy a refill pod when your cream runs out rather than the full container. It's better for the environment and it saves you money.
The scent
I'd be remiss not to mention the biggest upgrade with the latest Theraplush launch: the fragrance.
This new subtle scent is slightly floral, with notes of soft, warming spices. I love that it's not super overpowering but instead makes me feel calm and relaxed.
A little goes a long way
If you're having a tough time wrapping your head around a $62 hand cream, first I'll remind you: Most of that upfront cost goes to the packaging (which brings me so much joy and looks very chic on my bedside table. The refill pods are just $36.
Next, I'd be remiss not to mention that this formula is thick. A little bit of the lush cream goes a long way, so the container lasts for a long time. I find I replace mine every two months or so—even when I'm quite generous with my applications.
The takeaway
The Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment is essentially a luxury facial for your hands—and mine have never felt (or looked!) more pampered.
The cult-favorite is finally available after two sellouts and a +2,000 person waitlist, so I strongly recommend stocking up because (if history is any indication) it won't be available much longer.