Am I Doing Kegels Right? This App-Free Trainer Finally Answers That
"Just do your kegels" might be the most common pelvic floor advice out there. Leak a little when you sneeze? Kegels. Just had a baby? Kegels. Sex feels different? Kegels. But here's the catch: No one is taught how to do them, even though the muscles involved are hidden and it's genuinely hard to tell whether you're doing them right.
That's the gap the Smile Makers Pelvic Partner is designed to fill. It's a small, app-free kegel trainer that gives you a gentle buzz when you squeeze correctly and goes quiet when you fully let go—so you get real-time feedback on both halves of the movement.
Here's how to tell whether your kegels are on track, when a trainer makes sense, and when your pelvic floor needs something else entirely.
Are you doing Kegels right?
It turns out many women don't know how to do a Kegel correctly. In a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology1, only about half of women performed an ideal Kegel after brief verbal instructions, and a quarter used a technique that could actually promote leaking.
The researchers concluded that simple verbal or written instructions aren't enough preparation. What's more, further research found2 even women who thought they were doing Kegels right were actually performing them incorrectly.
Common Kegel mistakes include:
- Bearing down instead of lifting. Pushing outward (like you're straining) is the opposite of a Kegel and can put more pressure on the bladder.
- Recruiting the wrong muscles. Squeezing your glutes, inner thighs, or abs instead of the pelvic floor.
- Holding your breath. Keep breathing steadily through each squeeze.
- Never fully letting go. A Kegel has two halves: the lift and the release. Skipping the release can leave muscles tense and tired
This is where feedback helps. A 2022 study 3found that supervised biofeedback training reduced stress urinary incontinence more than unsupervised Kegels did. A home trainer isn't a substitute for a pelvic floor PT, but when you feel a buzz the moment you engage the right muscles, there's a lot less guesswork.
When a pelvic floor trainer can help
You leak when you laugh, cough, sneeze, or jump. This is stress urinary incontinence, and it's where the evidence for pelvic floor muscle training (PFMT) is strongest. A 2018 Cochrane review4 revealed that women with stress incontinence who did PFMT were about eight times more likely to report a cure than those who didn't (56% versus 6%). That's why it's recommended as a first-line treatment for urinary incontinence in women.
You're postpartum. Pregnancy and birth put real strain on the pelvic floor, but leaks aren't an inevitable part of motherhood. A 2025 meta-analysis5 of 65 studies found that pelvic floor training in the first year postpartum reduced the odds of urinary incontinence by 37% and pelvic organ prolapse by 56%. Just get cleared by your provider before using any internal device, and if you have a known prolapse, check in with a pelvic floor physical therapist first.
You're in perimenopause or menopause. As estrogen declines, pelvic floor strength often dips too. Falling estrogen can also bring on genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), which includes dryness, urinary urgency, and discomfort (which affects up to half of postmenopausal women). Research in Climacteric6 found pelvic floor training improved vulvovaginal blood flow, tissue elasticity, and how quickly the muscles relaxed after a contraction in postmenopausal women with GSM and urinary leaks.
But first, some pelvic floors are too tight
Here's what "just do your kegels" leaves out: Not every pelvic floor problem is a weakness problem. A hypertonic (or overactive) pelvic floor is one where the muscles are stuck in a state of tension and struggle to fully relax. For these people, more squeezing can make symptoms worse, not better.
Signs your pelvic floor might be too tight rather than too weak include:
- Pain during sex, tampon insertion, or pelvic exams
- Chronic pelvic pain or vulvar burning
- Urinary urgency and frequency (sometimes mistaken for a UTI that never shows up on a test)
- Constipation or straining
- Symptoms that get worse when you do Kegels
Confusingly, leaking can happen with a tight pelvic floor or a weak one, so it's hard to self-diagnose. If any of the above sounds familiar, see a pelvic floor physical therapist before buying a strengthening tool. They can figure out what's actually going on and, if needed, start with relaxation and down-training. Smile Makers' own guidance agrees: Stop using the trainer and consult a pelvic health professional if you notice tension, pain, or discomfort.
What's great about the Pelvic Partner
It trains the release, not just the squeeze. Most people think of kegels as all contraction, but fully letting go matters just as much. The Pelvic Partner's 360-degree sensors set off a gentle vibration when you squeeze, and it stops only when you completely relax. That built-in "Did I really let go?" cue is a smart detail.
No app, no account, no data. There's nothing to download, pair, or sync, and nothing leaves the room. You turn it on, insert it, and go. If you've ever given up on a fitness gadget because the app was a chore, you'll appreciate this low-tech design.
It grows with you. Eight progressive levels let you start gently and build as you get stronger.
It's comfortable and body-safe. It's made from smooth, FDA-approved, body-safe silicone that's phthalate-free and non-porous, with a slim insertable head and a flexible tail for easy removal.
It fits easily into your routine. It's waterproof and silent, charges in about two hours, and lasts 65-plus sessions per charge. A travel lock keeps it from switching on in your bag, and it comes with a two-year warranty.
The takeaway
If you've been doing kegels on faith, the Smile Makers Pelvic Partner finally tells you whether they're working, with simple, app-free feedback on both the squeeze and the release. It's a smart pick if you're dealing with stress leaks, recovering postpartum, or navigating menopause. Just make sure your pelvic floor actually needs strengthening first. If you have pain, urgency, or symptoms that get worse with kegels, start with a pelvic floor PT.
Bonus: It's 20% off right now, and the Menopause Ready Bundle (Pelvic Partner plus lube, wipes, body oil, and a bullet vibe) is 50% off—but only until midnight.