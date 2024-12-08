Advertisement
Here's Why Women Of All Ages Rave About This Quiet-Yet-Powerful Vibrator
Whether you’re a new mom, you’re taking a break from dating, or you simply haven’t been feeling in the mood, lulls in your sex life are normal and inevitable. But you may be shocked by how quickly a new, unintimidating toy could turn things around.
After all, orgasms come with too many health benefits to ignore—and who wants to miss out on better sleep1, reduced cortisol levels2, and the other perks of frequent pleasure?
Women of all ages are raving about the quiet-yet-powerful Whisperer vibrator from Smile Makers, with bold claims about this tiny toy’s ability to reignite their sex life after a significant dry spell.
What's great about the Whisperer
It was made by moms, but can be used by anyone
This sleek vibrator was designed by moms who wanted to rediscover their pleasure without penetration. Meant to provide gentle clitoral stimulation, the Whisperer is also a great option for beginners or anyone who wants to explore their pleasure.
It’s silky smooth
The Whisperer is made from FDA-approved, body-safe silicone that feels soft and smooth against your skin. In fact, the brand says this vibrator is its softest and most delicate design to date.
It’s discreet
The name is not a front; this vibrator is extremely quiet. With a noise level as discrete as its design, it’s a great option for people who have roommates or get easily distracted by noisy toys.
It’s as tiny as a tube of lipstick, making it a great option to throw in your purse or travel bag—but the unassuming design is sleek enough to leave out on your nightstand.
It’s powerful & customizable
Most users are shocked by how powerful the Whisperer is (especially considering its quiet engine). Even better, it has three speeds and two pulsation patterns—so you can truly customize your experience to find the perfect mode for pleasure.
It’s easy to use
Personally, I take a hard pass on vibrators with a ton of bells and whistles. I love that the Whisperer is easy to use, with just one button to operate.
Simply add a bit of water-based lubricant, set your speed, and explore how it feels against your body. You can use it solo or even with a partner during penetrative sex.
It improves your sex life
Scan the reviews and you’ll see a very common theme: This vibrator brings joy and pleasure back into your sex life. It gets amazing feedback from newbies and experienced users alike, with countless comments from women who have never had an orgasm or recently took a long break from sex.
- "I’ve been having the hardest time reconnecting sexually with myself and this easy to use sensational vibrator not only had a huge impact with my own sex life but also helped me to improve sex with my partner and make me orgasm every single time! I love it and I promise you it will make you truly smile."
- "Although simple and small, this is the best vibrator I’ve ever owned. Also, super silent. Love it"
- "The Whisperer has quickly become one of my go-to vibes, especially when traveling! I was so impressed by how powerful and intense it was, especially compared to its small size but the Whisperer does not disappoint!"
- "I was having a hard time giving myself pleasure and also getting it from my partner, but since we introduced The Whisperer I’ve been enjoying sex and masturbation way more and again since I didn’t for quite some time."
It’s affordable
When I see a vibrator with this much positive feedback, I expect a hefty price tag to match. But the Whisperer is just $40 (!!!), and users say it’s surprisingly well-made and durable.
The takeaway
Whether you’re flying solo or with a partner, the Whisperer will help you prioritize self pleasure—and I promise you’ll feel the benefits. Try it for yourself to bring excitement and joy back to your sex life.
