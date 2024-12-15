Advertisement
So Many Women Say The Smile Makers Surfer Is Their Ultimate Companion For Pleasure On The Go
Self-care and pleasure can be the first things to fall by the wayside when life gets hectic, but the Surfer vibrator from Smile Makers might just be the answer to these woes. The tiny yet powerful toy is small enough to pop in your purse or travel bag, so pleasure is always at your fingertips.
After all, who couldn’t benefit from better sleep1, reduced cortisol levels2, and the many perks of orgasms this time of year? Keep reading to learn why so many women are saying this tiny toy is their favorite discreet travel companion.
What's great about the Surfer
It’s cute, compact, and functional
A lot of vibrators that come across my desk are bulky and intimidating. The Surfer is a breath of fresh air!
Less than four inches long and about an inch wide, this thing is the definition of discreet. One reviewer says she pops it in her makeup bag when she travels, and another swears it goes with her everywhere.
And I know appearances shouldn’t matter for things like this, but I can’t help but swoon over the cute orange design.
The material is so smooth
In theme with every Smile Makers vibrator, the Surfer is velvety smooth. Reviewers love the way the FDA-approved, body-safe silicone feels against their skin.
It’s customizable
When I saw the Surfer’s tiny, palm-sized design, I immediately assumed this toy would just have one standard setting. To my delight, the Surfer has three speeds and one pulsation mode, so you can find just the right setting for your preferences.
It’s easy to use & great for beginners
It’s no surprise so many beginners love this tiny device. The Surfer’s straightforward, one-button design makes it the perfect starter toy.
As with any bullet vibrator, you’ll want to play it right against your clitoris. From there, you can simply play with the settings to find your perfect match.
One beginner says, “This is my first ever vibrator purchase and I couldn't be more pleased. The Surfer is easy to use, soft to the touch, and hits all the right spots. I absolutely love it.”
Others love using the Surfer on other parts of their body, wherever they want to feel a little extra oomph.
You can use it alone or with a partner, and it feels great during penetrative sex—especially for women who need clitoral stimulation to orgasm.
Pro tip: If it feels too intense to have the Surfer in direct contact with your clitoris, the brand recommends adding a layer of fabric (i.e. a sheet) between you and the toy.
It gets the job done
One common thread throughout the Surfer’s reviews? It’s “amazing at giving pleasure.”
Again, I had my doubts about a toy this tiny—but one look at these reviews, and it was in my cart within seconds (and I get a lot of free vibrators for my job!).
The Surfer has a wide, ridged head to amp up the pleasure, and each of the three speeds is surprisingly powerful. In fact, a lot of reviewers say they don’t go past level one (challenge accepted).
- “Small but mighty! Powerful, petite, a girl’s best friend I love mine!”
- “This little guy is perfect for traveling. I use it by itself or along with the Romantic. The perfect pairing.”
- "The design is very handy, easy to store and fits in all the right places (wink wink). The silicone is super smooth and feels amazing.”
- “Love the size and shape, cleans and charges super easy. Is very powerful despite its size. It might be my favourite product I’ve bought from Smile Makers.”
The takeaway
Pleasure comes with so many benefits to your health and well-being, yet sometimes it can feel like a whole to-do. The Surfer makes things simple—and I think we could all use it in our travel bag this holiday season.
Bonus: The $34 price tag makes it a perfect gift or stocking stuffer.
