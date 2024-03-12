Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail Has Just 5 Ingredients

Kimbal Musk
Author:
Kimbal Musk
March 12, 2024
Kimbal Musk
Restaurant Owner, Cookbook Author & Philanthropist
By Kimbal Musk
Restaurant Owner, Cookbook Author & Philanthropist
Kimbal Musk is the co-founder of The Kitchen, an American bistro with restaurant locations in Boulder, Denver, Chicago, and soon Austin.
Image by Laurie Smith Photography
March 12, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Zero Proof Pineapple Smash Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) pineapple juice
  • 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) cranberry juice
  • 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) lemon juice
  • 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) Agave Syrup (page 38)
  • Club soda, to top 
  • Rosemary sprig, to garnish
  • Lemon wheel, to garnish

Directions

  1. Fill a wineglass halfway with ice.
  2. Next, combine the pineapple, cranberry, lemon juices, and syrup in a mixing tin with ice. Cover and shake for about 10 seconds.
  3. Strain into the wineglass and top with about 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of club soda, or to taste, depending on whether you prefer a lighter drink or one with brighter and punchier flavors. 
  4. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon wheel, then enjoy!

Excerpted from “The Kitchen Cookbookby Kimbal Musk.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)
Functional Food

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)
Recipes

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)

Sabrina Ghayour

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata
Recipes

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata

Olga Massov & Sanaë Lemoine

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar
Recipes

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar

Hannah Frye

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
Functional Food

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type

Jennifer Northrop

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Functional Food

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef
Functional Food

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef

Jason Wachob

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)
Functional Food

This Berry Packs An Anti-Inflammatory Punch (And It's Not A Blueberry)

Sarah Garone, NDTR

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)
Recipes

This Shawarma-Inspired Salad Is Full Of Flavor (And Protein)

Sabrina Ghayour

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata
Recipes

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata

Olga Massov & Sanaë Lemoine

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar
Recipes

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar

Hannah Frye

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
Functional Food

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type

Jennifer Northrop

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Functional Food

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef
Functional Food

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef

Jason Wachob

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To Science
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.