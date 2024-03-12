Close Banner
This Zero Proof Pineapple Mocktail Has Just 5 Ingredients
Restaurant Owner, Cookbook Author & Philanthropist
By Kimbal Musk
Kimbal Musk is the co-founder of The Kitchen, an American bistro with restaurant locations in Boulder, Denver, Chicago, and soon Austin.
Image by Laurie Smith Photography
March 12, 2024
Zero Proof Pineapple Smash Cocktail
Ingredients
- 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) pineapple juice
- 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) cranberry juice
- 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) lemon juice
- 3⁄4 ounce (1 1⁄2 tablespoons) Agave Syrup (page 38)
- Club soda, to top
- Rosemary sprig, to garnish
- Lemon wheel, to garnish
Directions
- Fill a wineglass halfway with ice.
- Next, combine the pineapple, cranberry, lemon juices, and syrup in a mixing tin with ice. Cover and shake for about 10 seconds.
- Strain into the wineglass and top with about 2 ounces (1/4 cup) of club soda, or to taste, depending on whether you prefer a lighter drink or one with brighter and punchier flavors.
- Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a lemon wheel, then enjoy!
Excerpted from “The Kitchen Cookbook” by Kimbal Musk.
Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
