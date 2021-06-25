In case you didn't know, you can pickle just about anything (even berries!). But pickled onions are one of our favorite options for an easy way to add a bright bite to your favorite dishes, from breakfast right through dinner.

That's why we were so excited to see registered dietitians Wendy Lopez, M.S., RDN, and Jessica Jones, M.S., R.D., CDN sharing this recipe on their Instagram, @foodheaven. The sliced onions need only sit in the brine overnight to take on the flavor, and they're also a just as bright a pop of color on your favorite dishes as they are a pop of flavor.

"Pickled onions just make everything better," the caption says, "They help to awaken even the most basic meals and I love adding them to sandwiches, quesadillas, tostadas and egg scrambles." Here's how to make them yourself: