10 Signs You've Found Your Calling

When you find yourself struggling to get through an obstacle-ridden forest, it can be hard to tell: is your commitment just being tested, or have you veered off course? Obstacles can be part of the growth process, the cultivation of your inner hero, a necessary part of your hero’s journey. But they can also be signs that you’ve made a wrong turn. How can you tell the difference? The guidepost you can trust is a sense of movement towards ease. If the challenges are mounting, things are getting worse, one hard struggle is piling upon the other, you’ve probably gotten seduced off-course from your true calling, and the Universe is just waiting patiently, twiddling Divine thumbs because you have free will, but never giving up faith that you'll find your way back to your calling, which will always lead you to your own holy grail. When you’re back on track, things start to flow again.