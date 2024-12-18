Advertisement
This Jaw-Sculpting Serum Has Sold Out 3 Times, But It's Back In Stock
Our beauty editors don’t give out praise lightly—so when I heard one raving about a neck-firming serum with results so good they made her gasp, I knew this product was no joke.
The ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum uses exosomes to alter your skin on the cellular level, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin and creating a more sculpted neck and jawline.
And in case you’re feeling skeptical, biotech beauty brand SickScience has science (and some very impressive before and after photos) to back it.
The serum has sold out multiple times since the initial launch in March, but it’s back in stock and I finally got my hands on it. Plus, we scored an exclusive discount code so you can try it for yourself. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to get 15% off your order.
Some women are even buying multiples because they don't want to be without it!
What’s so great about the serum:
For starters, the founders Polen Koçak, Ph.D., and Merve Yildirim, Ph.D., are (literally) molecular scientists, so you know they’re meticulous in creating each formula.
Rather than a harsh or potent exfoliator, ShapeShift uses exosomes (compounds extracted from plant-based stem cells) to harness the power of your DNA and encourage a smoother, more contoured neck area.
More specifically, the exomes (called NX35) specifically instruct fat cells to naturally release lipid droplets, which are responsible for fat storage. The serum also contains glycerin, niacinamide, squalane, and ceramides, which are naturally hydrating and plumping.
I’ve only used the serum for about two weeks, but I love that it’s lightweight, non-irritating, vegan, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. Plus it’s simple to integrate into my existing skin care routine.
Of course, seeing and hearing about other people’s results is what’s really keeping me consistent with the serum. In a third-party clinical study of 31 volunteers for eight weeks, 90% of participants reported increased firmness of the skin, and 94% said their skin felt smoother after using the serum.
And Koçak's own eight-week outcome (below) still has me shook.
Our aforementioned senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, said the serum made her neck and jaw look “more defined than ever” after about four weeks of testing the serum.
The best part? While most exosome serums I’ve seen cost well over $200, this one is just $58 for a fairly large bottle—and you can get it for $49 with code MINDBODYGREEN.
Editor’s note:
The takeaway
Thanks to its unique ingredients, the ShapeShift jaw-defining treatment sold out quickly after launch—and twice more since the initial restock. Now it’s back in stock for a third time (though not for long if history is any indication).
Use code MINDBODYGREEN to get 15% off your order.
