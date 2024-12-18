Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Jaw-Sculpting Serum Has Sold Out 3 Times, But It's Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 18, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum review
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor
December 18, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Our beauty editors don’t give out praise lightly—so when I heard one raving about a neck-firming serum with results so good they made her gasp, I knew this product was no joke.

The ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum uses exosomes to alter your skin on the cellular level, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin and creating a more sculpted neck and jawline.

And in case you’re feeling skeptical, biotech beauty brand SickScience has science (and some very impressive before and after photos) to back it.

The serum has sold out multiple times since the initial launch in March, but it’s back in stock and I finally got my hands on it. Plus, we scored an exclusive discount code so you can try it for yourself. Use code MINDBODYGREEN to get 15% off your order.

Some women are even buying multiples because they don't want to be without it!

SickScience ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

$49 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

What’s so great about the serum:

For starters, the founders Polen Koçak, Ph.D., and Merve Yildirim, Ph.D., are (literally) molecular scientists, so you know they’re meticulous in creating each formula.

Rather than a harsh or potent exfoliator, ShapeShift uses exosomes (compounds extracted from plant-based stem cells) to harness the power of your DNA and encourage a smoother, more contoured neck area. 

More specifically, the exomes (called NX35) specifically instruct fat cells to naturally release lipid droplets, which are responsible for fat storage. The serum also contains glycerin, niacinamide, squalane, and ceramides, which are naturally hydrating and plumping. 

jamie using shapeshift serum
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

I’ve only used the serum for about two weeks, but I love that it’s lightweight, non-irritating, vegan, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free. Plus it’s simple to integrate into my existing skin care routine.

Of course, seeing and hearing about other people’s results is what’s really keeping me consistent with the serum. In a third-party clinical study of 31 volunteers for eight weeks, 90% of participants reported increased firmness of the skin, and 94% said their skin felt smoother after using the serum.

And Koçak's own eight-week outcome (below) still has me shook. 

SickScience Clinical Reuslts
Image by SickScience

Our aforementioned senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, said the serum made her neck and jaw look “more defined than ever” after about four weeks of testing the serum.

The best part? While most exosome serums I’ve seen cost well over $200, this one is just $58 for a fairly large bottle—and you can get it for $49 with code MINDBODYGREEN.

Editor’s note:

The ShapeShift serum is only meant for neck and jaw application, but the brand recently launched a DropOff body sculpting serum to create firmer skin all over and reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. And I suspect it’s just as likely to fly off the shelves. 

SickScience ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

$49 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

The takeaway

Thanks to its unique ingredients, the ShapeShift jaw-defining treatment sold out quickly after launch—and twice more since the initial restock. Now it’s back in stock for a third time (though not for long if history is any indication). 

Use code MINDBODYGREEN to get 15% off your order.

RELATED: Hair Growth Goals? The Results From This Natural Serum Stopped Me In My Tracks

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse
Beauty

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse

Carleigh Ferrante

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines
Beauty

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It
Beauty

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It

Alexandra Engler

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse
Beauty

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse

Carleigh Ferrante

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines
Beauty

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It
Beauty

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It

Alexandra Engler

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse
Beauty

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse

Carleigh Ferrante

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines
Beauty

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It
Beauty

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It

Alexandra Engler

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse
Beauty

I've Tried So Many Red Light Masks & This One Helps My Skin Age In Reverse

Carleigh Ferrante

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines
Beauty

Collagen Sandwiching Is The Secret To Firmer Skin & Fewer Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It
Beauty

Age & Dark Spots Are Tricky To Treat—3 Natural Ways The Pros Do It

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.