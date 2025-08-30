This Jaw-Sculpting Serum That Sold Out 3 Times Is On Major Sale Right Now
Our beauty editors don’t give out praise lightly, so when I heard one raving about a neck-firming serum with results so good they made her gasp, we knew this product was no joke.
The ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum uses exosomes to alter your skin on the cellular level, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin and creating a more sculpted neck and jawline.
And in case you’re feeling skeptical, biotech beauty brand SickScience has science (and some very impressive before and after photos) to back it. And right now you can save 20% on your order with code SICK20LABOR.
What’s so great about the serum:
For starters, the founders Polen Koçak, Ph.D., and Merve Yildirim, Ph.D., are (literally) molecular scientists, so you know they’re meticulous in creating each formula.
Rather than a harsh or potent exfoliator, ShapeShift uses exosomes (compounds extracted from plant-based stem cells) to harness the power of your DNA and encourage a smoother, more contoured neck area.
More specifically, the exomes (called NX35) specifically instruct fat cells to naturally release lipid droplets, which are responsible for fat storage. The serum also contains glycerin, niacinamide, squalane, and ceramides, which are naturally hydrating and plumping.
Our contributing commerce editor used the serum for about three months, and the skin on her neck looked so much firmer and smoother. We love that it’s lightweight, non-irritating, vegan, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free—making it a simple step to integrate into your existing skin care routine.
Fun fact: The brand was founded by molecular scientists, and they've done their research on this product. In a third-party clinical study of 31 volunteers for eight weeks, 90% of participants reported increased firmness of the skin, and 94% said their skin felt smoother after using the serum.
Co-founder Polen Koçak's own eight-week outcome (below) still has us in shock.
Our aforementioned senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, said the serum made her neck and jaw look “more defined than ever” after about four weeks of testing the serum.
The best part? While most exosome serums I’ve seen cost well over $200, this one is just $58 for a fairly large bottle—and you can get it for $46 with code SICK20LABOR.
Editor’s note:
The takeaway
Exosome products are making waves in the skin care space, and ShapeShift is one formula I can strongly recommend firsthand (yup, even as someone with sensitive skin!). Don't miss your chance to try it for yourself and save 20% with code SICK20LABOR.