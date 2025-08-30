Skip to Content
This Jaw-Sculpting Serum That Sold Out 3 Times Is On Major Sale Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
August 30, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum review
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor
August 30, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Our beauty editors don’t give out praise lightly, so when I heard one raving about a neck-firming serum with results so good they made her gasp, we knew this product was no joke.

The ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum uses exosomes to alter your skin on the cellular level, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and crepey skin and creating a more sculpted neck and jawline.

And in case you’re feeling skeptical, biotech beauty brand SickScience has science (and some very impressive before and after photos) to back it. And right now you can save 20% on your order with code SICK20LABOR.

SickScience ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

$46 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

What’s so great about the serum:

For starters, the founders Polen Koçak, Ph.D., and Merve Yildirim, Ph.D., are (literally) molecular scientists, so you know they’re meticulous in creating each formula.

Rather than a harsh or potent exfoliator, ShapeShift uses exosomes (compounds extracted from plant-based stem cells) to harness the power of your DNA and encourage a smoother, more contoured neck area. 

More specifically, the exomes (called NX35) specifically instruct fat cells to naturally release lipid droplets, which are responsible for fat storage. The serum also contains glycerin, niacinamide, squalane, and ceramides, which are naturally hydrating and plumping. 

jamie using shapeshift serum
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg beauty editor

Our contributing commerce editor used the serum for about three months, and the skin on her neck looked so much firmer and smoother. We love that it’s lightweight, non-irritating, vegan, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free—making it a simple step to integrate into your existing skin care routine.

Fun fact: The brand was founded by molecular scientists, and they've done their research on this product. In a third-party clinical study of 31 volunteers for eight weeks, 90% of participants reported increased firmness of the skin, and 94% said their skin felt smoother after using the serum.

Co-founder Polen Koçak's own eight-week outcome (below) still has us in shock. 

SickScience Clinical Reuslts
Image by SickScience

Our aforementioned senior beauty editor, Jamie Schneider, said the serum made her neck and jaw look “more defined than ever” after about four weeks of testing the serum.

The best part? While most exosome serums I’ve seen cost well over $200, this one is just $58 for a fairly large bottle—and you can get it for $46 with code SICK20LABOR.

Editor’s note:

The ShapeShift serum is only meant for neck and jaw application, but the brand recently launched a DropOff body sculpting serum to create firmer skin all over and reduce the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. And I suspect it’s just as likely to fly off the shelves. 

SickScience ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

$46 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

The takeaway

Exosome products are making waves in the skin care space, and ShapeShift is one formula I can strongly recommend firsthand (yup, even as someone with sensitive skin!). Don't miss your chance to try it for yourself and save 20% with code SICK20LABOR.

