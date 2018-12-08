Pregnant? Avoiding This Food Could Lower Your Baby's Risk For Diabetes

While a specific mechanism relating gluten consumption to future risk for type 1 diabetes hasn’t been fully elucidated as yet, my sense is that it may well reflect changes in the infant’s gut microbiome. So what if you ate gluten during pregnancy? Mothers who remember eating their fair share of gluten during pregnancy might consider giving their child foods higher in prebiotic fiber and a good probiotic supplement to support a healthy microbiome.

As we learn more about the common manifestations of gluten sensitivity (that are quite apart from having actual celiac disease) reducing gluten during pregnancy may prove beneficial in more ways than just preventing diabetes in their children. It might even provide relief from common symptoms that have just en ascribed to “being pregnant” like gastrointestinal distress, mood changes, and even headaches. This could mean huge relief for many women an an increased quality of life while pregnant.

More research needs to be done before this becomes a mainstream recommendation for pregnant mothers—and it's important to know that only about 0.24 percent of Americans under the age of 20 have diagnosed diabetes, so this is a fairly limited population of people that this could be affecting. That said, the information we can take from this new study indicates that there is a relationship between how much gluten a mother consumes during pregnancy and risk for type-1 diabetes in her offspring. I feel confident and supported in adding to the list of important nutritional considerations during pregnancy the idea that women do their very best to limit, as much as possible, their consumption of gluten.