Ratatouille is conclusive proof that what grows together goes together. In the classic version, each vegetable is cooked separately and then they are stewed together until creamy and homogeneous. My take is decidedly fresher and faster. The vegetables are roasted briefly on a sheet pan so they retain their individual characters.

They’re served on the crisp Provençal chickpea pancake, socca, creating a delightful pizza-like (but gluten-free) dish that can be served as a main course or in smaller pieces to go with an aperitif or chilled rosé.