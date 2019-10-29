Just when you thought you'd taken every personality quiz known to man, a sex therapist has gone and created an entirely new model.

Through rigorous research and working with thousands of clients over more than 15 years in sex therapy, sex therapist and licensed psychotherapist Vanessa Marin, M.S., has pinpointed 11 unique sexual personality types and developed a system for helping people understand which one they fall into.

Sexual compatibility is paramount to healthy relationships. We tend to push it aside in favor of other positive personal qualities such as kindness, a good sense of humor, etc. To be clear, sex isn't the most important thing in a relationship, but research tells us couples that are more happy with their sex life are more happy with their relationship overall. When your sexual interests don't align with your partner's and a satisfying sex life is hard to access together, you're not going to have a very happy partnership.

"Just as it's important for us to understand what we're looking for in a partner and in a relationship, we need to know what we're looking for out of our sex life," Marin tells mbg. "If we understand why we have sex, and what we're looking to get out of it, it can help us communicate those needs to our partner, create the right environment for us to feel desire, and, ultimately, lead to some pretty damn great sex."

Here are the 11 sexual personality types you should know, according to Marin. You'll probably relate to more than one, she says, so it might be helpful to choose a "top 3" that you feel most apply to you.