5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 8, 2017)

We've all experienced that post-sugar thirst, but why does it happen? According to Dr. Caroline Apovian, a professor at the Boston University of the school of medicine, it's all about the fact that sugar enters your stomach first and then makes its way into your bloodstream. And it's absorbed pretty quickly, making you feel thirsty within 5 or 10 minutes. But when that thirst strikes, Apovian encourages people to reach for water rather than sugar beverages. "You’re not only confusing your energy balance system by putting more sugar into your body, but also getting a load of empty calories," she says. (TIME)