6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 12, 2017)

Liz Moody
Photo by Hayden Williams

September 12, 2017 — 9:00 AM

1. There's no such thing as a universal symbol in a dream.

If you dream about a dog, it doesn't necessarily mean you're lonely. If you dream about school, it doesn't necessarily mean you're stressed. Everything is context dependent, according to data from website uDreamed, which allows users "to record, analyze, match, and share their unconscious experiences and consult professionals to gain unique insights." A test-anxiety dream is likely to signify a fear of judgment, but the meanings must always be passed through the lens of the individual experience. (The Cut)

2. A yoga mat caused some serious drama at the White House yesterday.

When "unknown objects" were thrown over the White House fence yesterday, the secret service went into panic mode. As it turns out, said unknown objects were a sign and a yoga mat. Hey, we could all use a little more yoga in our lives. Points for creativity. (The Cut)

3. Does the power pose really work?

That's the question a team of researchers out of Michigan State University set out to answer. They concluded that power poses—like standing with your hands on your hips or behind your head—actually has very little, if any, influence on how others perceive you. "There is currently little reason to continue to strongly believe that holding these expansive poses will meaningfully affect people's lives, especially the lives of the low-status or powerless people," says the study author. (Eureka Alert)

4. There are a lot of ways to deal with pain.

A lot of people with chronic pain get caught up in a vicious cycle of inactivity and pain. Is there a better way? According to research over the past few years: Yes. Self-awareness and behavioral change can help you deal with pain. (NYT)

5. Beware of your kitchen sponge.

In a recent study, researchers found 362 species of bacteria on a kitchen sponge with a density of about 45 billion per square centimeter (Ew.) So what can you do? Keep your sponge away from meat and replace it regularly. (NPR)

6. This dairy brand offers you "free-range" almond milk.

Milkadamia uses "holistic" techniques that "minimize human intervention," meaning, they don't use irrigation, which most almond milk producers do. All hail guilt-free almond milk. (Grubstreet)

