6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 12, 2017)

That's the question a team of researchers out of Michigan State University set out to answer. They concluded that power poses—like standing with your hands on your hips or behind your head—actually has very little, if any, influence on how others perceive you. "There is currently little reason to continue to strongly believe that holding these expansive poses will meaningfully affect people's lives, especially the lives of the low-status or powerless people," says the study author. (Eureka Alert)