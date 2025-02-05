Secrets From Some Of The Fittest Performers Alive: Inside Cirque du Soleil

Backstage, I asked one of the hula dancers, Mami Ogiwara, where she draws her strength from, and she said, “All of the movements start in the feet.” I had just spent the rehearsals watching their hips and hands, but when I watched the performance on opening night, I keyed in on the dancers’ feet and saw the way their strength moved up through their bodies. It seemed each step they took was intentional, energizing, and uplifting.