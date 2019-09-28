The Science Behind Why We Find Certain Eye Colors So Attractive

So how much weight do people actually put on eye color when it comes to judging a potential partner's attractiveness? Some research cites an unexpected link between the eye color of one's partner and that person's parents. In one 2017 study, researchers found both gay men and straight women were twice as likely to have a romantic partner with an eye color close to that of their father's. Conversely, gay women and straight men were 2.5 times more likely to have a partner with similar eyes to their mother's. The researchers speculated that this might be because as children, we "imprint" on the parent whose gender we're attracted to. This is both an interesting and admittedly slightly creepy subconscious predilection to keep in mind when analyzing why you're drawn to one person's eyes over another.