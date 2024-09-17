Advertisement
A Science-Backed Approach To Draw In Love & Opportunities
Most all of us naturally desire things to come into our lives, whether that’s a love interest, a long-term partner to start a family with, exciting new opportunities at work, upgrades to our living situation and so on. To create these things, we are usually taught that we have to “make it happen.” This leads to doing, then more doing. Action steps are definitely necessary, but the issue is when the fixation on going more or things not coming in as the mind expects then leads to frantic thoughts, as well as frustration and stress. It can feel like our life’s goals are an uphill battle. Why isn’t my person showing up? Why is it is so hard to break into this industry? Is there something wrong with me?!
We can list off want we want all day long, and there certainly is no shortage of dating apps, motivational and productivity courses, scrolling the internet and filling our time with more “doing”. And while these can be helpful, there is something at a core, fundamental level to understand about drawing in what we want into our lives—and in an easeful, far more efficient way than we’ve been going about things in the past. And that is energy.
Science has proven that energy is at the core of all things. Kinetic energy is converted into electric and magnetic energy, and creates invisible electromagnetic fields that are given off by everything, and intersect. Right now you are emitting energy, and the strongest field is coming from your heart.
Your heart field is made of different frequencies that literally create a pattern of light. Your heart’s field is the most powerful one your body produces, dwarfing that of your brain by approximately a hundred times in strength. Sensitive instruments, like magnetometers, can detect this field from 8 to 10 feet away from your body.
The research also indicates that the energetic information contained in the heart field can be registered by the people around us. This provides scientific evidence to when you feel something intuitively about the mood or the overall “vibe” of someone who walks into the room. Guess what? They can also feel yours!
Why does this matter when it comes to bringing in what we want into our lives? Because energy doesn’t lie. So even if you say that you want to meet that special person or have that dream job, if the energy contained in your heart field is registering as disordered, chaotic or irregular, you may unknowingly repel the very things away from you that you say that you want. This is so critical to understand, because we can start to see that the energy we embody is actually the most powerful thing when it comes to creating what we want. And we can finally start to blast through old patterns, and create quantum leaps forward.
Love, abundance and success will begin to come to you as your heart awakens and your energy field shifts. This is because everyone’s personal field has a certain magnetic resonance. Just as magnets attract, as your field’s light becomes a stronger, more harmonious frequency, people tend to be more drawn to you, and good things happen.
If you’ve been looking to create better relationships, find a partner, or access more exciting opportunities at work, and have experienced frustration in these areas, creating a stronger heart field can help you attract these very things.
While much in life is not in your control, such as the state of the economy or the weather, the great news is that your heart field is in your control. And that has the potential to massively shift and improve your life.
So how do we actually shift our heart fields?
How we become magnetic through coherence
You can increase the strength of your field by increasing your heart coherence. Heart coherence includes the communication between your heart and the brain, pivotal for health and happiness. Coherence is a way of coordinating the electromagnetic frequencies that give life to your heart and your brain. It’s about living in sync. It’s feeling that your heart and head are in flow and harmony, literally known as heart-brain harmony. This changes how you feel, and it also changes and strengthens your heart field, allowing you to more easily draw in to you what you want.
The way we access our heart’s massive power and intelligence happens through five stages, known as The Five Hearts. In each stage, you experience a completely different reality. And each stage corresponds to the degree that you will shift your heart’s field and more easily draw in to you what you want. These five heart stages are inspired by Vedic science, outlined by the great yogi Swami Sri Yukteswar. They also correspond to the science of heart coherence, going from incoherence in the Dark Heart, all the way to heart-brain harmony characterized by the last stage, the Clear Heart. You can learn all about these heart stages, as well as the evidence-based tools and teachings to transcend each one, in The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts.
When we experience overwhelm, fear, confusion, disconnection, frustration, and imbalance, these are incoherent, lower energy emotions that change the strength of your field. These are emotions that are often experienced in a Dark Heart period or moment (we can flow in and out of these heart stages fluidly), when the heart and brain aren’t communicating well.
It’s important to first of all become aware of which state we are embodying at any given time, so that we can work to get out of these states faster over time, and dip into them less frequently. We need to be aware of if we are going down the rabbit hole of thoughts, leading us to prolong the irritation, or if we show up to an event agitated!
Besides awareness, we build our coherence capacity with certain tools. Coherence includes better heart-brain communication. Some of these tools are surprisingly simple, and yet are powerful and evidence-based. The power of our hearts start to get turned on by consistently focusing on it, moving from the overthinking mind, where much of our stress and resistance to how life is showing up is created, and into a new place of power and intelligence. Coherence will elevate your physical health, create lighter, more empowered thoughts, help to balance your emotions and has direct impact on your heart’s electromagnetic field! This is incredibly exciting. No amount of manifestation journaling or rituals is going to override the measurable energy that you are projecting out into the world.
Once we start to really understand this, we can really harness our own power, and shift our lives from the inside out, or really from our hearts outward. And don’t worry if you find yourself in a down, Dark Heart period of feeling down and frustrated or confused. We all go through these phases, and the good news is that you can start to tap into the power of your heart at any time, increase your heart coherence, and your field, and start to change your heart’s field frequency and accordingly your life!
The HeartAlign Meditation
In order to change your energy and increase your coherence, you have to change your patterns. The patterns of your brain and heart cell communication can rewire, known as neuroplasticity. This is typically thought of just in terms of brain cells but also applies to heart-brain communication, as there are 40,000 neurons in the heart.
The team at my company, Solluna, ran a study on the 8-minute HeartAlign Meditation with the HeartMath Institute’s research team, with 30 participants practicing the meditation over four weeks, four to five times a week. It was proven to boost physical, emotional and psychological balance by way of heart coherence by 29% in just four weeks.
The details to specifically practice the meditation and scientific data are outlined in The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts and there are free tracks of the meditation paired with coherence-building music at mysolluna.com.
One key part of the HeartAlign Meditation is going into the heart-based emotion of appreciation. Certain emotions, like appreciation and care, create coherence, shifting your heart’s rhythms to become smooth and orderly. This will then be echoed throughout the body in a smooth, orderly flow. Self-generating a core heart feeling, such as appreciation, was found in the HeartMath Institute’s research to help sync up heart and brain communication; increase coherence; regenerate the hormonal, immune, and nervous system; and also facilitate health and well-being. They also strengthen your heart field.
On the graph below, you can see the difference when you are in an emotion like anger or frustration. The heart rhythms become disordered, which is then registered in your heart field. This is the very type of chaotic energy that repels that love or those opportunities away from you!
We can all create more moments of appreciation throughout the day, and especially at the start of the day. Not just from a heady place like writing out a gratitude list as a mundane task, but really feeling into the expansive energy of appreciation. Before you go into your email, social media, or out into the traffic and the world, come into a few moments of appreciation, which is one way to increase your coherence.
And come back to the feeling of appreciation in the middle of the day or in times when we start to feel overwhelmed, rushed, or going into a stress response. Try this, even if it’s for 3-10 seconds.
Your inner energy, and more specifically, what you are emanating out from your heart field, is what will change your outer life. You will learn far more heart coherence tools, ancient teachings and science in The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts, to unlock each of the five heart stages, which together will help support you in living a more heart-centered life.
You can then make major leaps in your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. You will progressively be able to create major breakthroughs in your life across all areas, such as feeling more at peace with yourself, overcoming stressful thoughts, realizing quantum leaps of success in your career, and finding your special person. What separates each stage is the degree to which your heart’s innate intelligence is unlocked. And you learn how much more easeful it can be to draw things in to your life.
Your heart will show you the way.
Excerpted with permission from Kimberly Snyder, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Hidden Power of the Five Hearts, holistic wellness expert and Founder of Sollun.
Kimberly Snyder is a multi-time New York Times bestselling author, spiritual and meditation teacher, nutritionist, and wellness expert. She has authored several books, including Radical Beauty, which she co-authored with Deepak Chopra, You Are More Than You Think You Are: Practical Enlightenment for Everyday Life, and the children's book, Chilla Gorilla & Lanky Lemur Journey to the Heart.
She is also the founder of Solluna®, a holistic lifestyle brand, Practical Enlightenment Meditation,™ Solluna Circle, and the host of the top-rated Feel Good Podcast.
She has worked with dozens of top celebrities to feel their best, including Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, and Channing Tatum, and has been featured by numerous national media outlets, including Good Morning America, The Today Show, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Kimberly resides in Los Angeles and Hawaii with her husband and children.
To learn more about Kimberly and Solluna, visit: @_kimberlysnyder and www.mysolluna.com.
