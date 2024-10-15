The main ingredient of this stupidly simple home version of the Provençal street snack socca is chickpea flour, which, happily, has become widely available due to the popularity of gluten-free baking. Torn into pieces, the savory pancakes can be served with chilled rosé or topped with the Roasted Ratatouille on page 63, cut into wedges, and eaten like pizza. Thicker pancakes will stand up better to toppings, especially if they’re on the heavy side, while the thinner ones are best for eating on their own. Parmesan is not traditional, but it adds a certain je ne sais quoi that I prefer. Feel free to leave it out.