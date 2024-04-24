“[In parenting], there's a really important part about empathy, which is that it has to stay focused on your child. One really big mistake that parents can make - and it's easy for this to happen - it can become about you quite quickly” says Dr Jessica Borelli, Professor of Psychological Science at University of California, Irvine. “Let’s say your child got rejected by another kid at school, you can start off feeling concerned about your child, but then easily spin off into your own concerns about how this might impact their future and or their friendships.” Relational savoring helps parents recognize the difference between their mental state and their child’s, ultimately allowing them to better respond to their child.