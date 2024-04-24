Advertisement
Savor The Good Stuff & Rewire Your Brain For Connection With This Journaling Approach
Imagine eating your favorite meal, or having a long awaited massage. Did you want it to last as long as possible? Did you let the last bite linger on your tongue? Maybe you tried to fully relax as you focussed on the sensation of pressure. When we want to appreciate or enhance the experience of something, we savor it - we mindfully connect with it, and try to be in the moment.
Even better, when you think back to that memory again, like reminiscing over old photos, your brain reacts as if you’re reliving that experience all over again. It strengthens that memory1 so that you can more easily remember it next time. Revisiting these kinds of positive and uplifting memories can even calm your stress response2.
Now let’s take these concepts, of savoring the moment and consciously shaping our memories, and expand them to relationships.
Rediscovering connection in the everyday
In our busy lives, how many days (or weeks) go by when we’re more like roommates with our partner, doing chores or watching TV, but not really connecting?
As parents, how much time is spent feeling overwhelmed by parenting, too busy driving our kids, feeding them, worrying about them that we forget to enjoy them? We end up reminding them (again and again) to pick up after themselves and eat their vegetables, and forget to enjoy that morning hug.
If we want to be intentional with our relationships and build deeper connections, we need to focus more on the positive feelings and memories that help solidify those bonds.
The science of savoring relationships
Just like savoring your favorite dessert, we can savor a relationship. It’s called relational savoring3 - mindfully appreciating and reflecting on experiences with others. This concept takes the power of positive memories and leverages them to strengthen bonds, regulate emotions and improve well-being.
Deepening Connections
High-quality connections play a significant role in enhancing our overall sense of well-being. Research shows that when you are able to savor a relationship, it increases satisfaction4 and happiness and connection5 within that relationship. This is true in various types of relationships, including long distance relationships4, and those with adolescents,6 older7 adults8 and parents. In fact, there’s an association between savoring and friendship quality9.
Personally, I’ve used relational savoring techniques regularly. I find it not only helps me feel more appreciative about my relationships, it also helps me better understand my loved ones and be more patient10 on challenging days. We incorporate this practice into our family life regularly. For example, on birthdays we share detailed stories and positive memories about the person we’re celebrating.
Emotional Regulation
“[In parenting], there's a really important part about empathy, which is that it has to stay focused on your child. One really big mistake that parents can make - and it's easy for this to happen - it can become about you quite quickly” says Dr Jessica Borelli, Professor of Psychological Science at University of California, Irvine. “Let’s say your child got rejected by another kid at school, you can start off feeling concerned about your child, but then easily spin off into your own concerns about how this might impact their future and or their friendships.” Relational savoring helps parents recognize the difference between their mental state and their child’s, ultimately allowing them to better respond to their child.
How can you savor your own relationships?
Here’s a unique journaling technique that can help you savor your relationships, strengthen your positive memories, and build deeper connections with the people you love.
Choose your positive connection memory
To begin savoring your relationship, start by recalling a time when you shared an experience or a feeling of love and bonding. Sometimes people gravitate towards big moments, because they're easier, like your wedding or the birth of your child. But it could also be something really subtle, like a gentle squeeze of your hand when you needed it, or a heartfelt thank you that made you feel loved.
For parents, it might be helpful to start with a moment of attachment security. As Dr. Borelli explains, this could be “a time when they took special tender loving care of their child. For example, when their child fell down and really needed them for comfort or protection, or a time when they really supported their child's growth or development.”
Re-experience the Connection
When you have a moment in mind, try to really focus in on it. Sit in the thought and the experience, savoring all aspects of that memory — how it felt, how it looked, how it felt, what happened, etc.
You can use these prompts, adapted from the science of relational savoring.
Engage your senses
When did it happen? Where did it happen? What were you wearing, what was the other person wearing? What did you hear, smell, taste, see or touch?
Embrace your emotions
How did you feel? Were you feeling happy, calm, or safe? Did you feel the emotions in your body? Are you able to feel the positive emotions again now?
Reflect on your thoughts
What were you thinking? For example, “My partner really needed me at that moment,” or “I’m lucky to have such a supportive friend.”
Extrapolate your relationship
Focus on how close you felt to that person in the moment of the memory, and then think about how this memory will positively impact your relationship in the future.
Is there anything else that comes to mind related to this memory?
Perhaps there is an object that now reminds you of that moment when you look at it. Was there a song or a food connected to the memory?
Find the significance
To take it a step further, recall what the moment meant to you. Why was it significant? Did it create a ripple effect in your life? Was it meaningful during a time of stress? Did it shape your thoughts or approach? Understanding the meaning of these positive moments, however small, can help to solidify them as deeply impactful in our lives.
Finding meaningful moments of connection
If you’re looking for ideas on moments to write about, here are some journaling prompts to get you started. Write about:
A memory with your loved one that makes you smile (include how you felt, where you were, what was said, why it’s important)
A tradition you love sharing with your loved one (include the sensory and emotional aspects, what is significant about the history of this tradition)
A time when your loved one showed kindness, to you or someone else. How did it make you feel?
A moment when you felt an overwhelming sense of love for your loved one. What sparked this feeling? How did you express it?
Choose an old photo that brings back a fond memory with your loved one. Describe the story behind the photo. What emotions come to mind when thinking about that moment?
A first. The first time you traveled, the first time you laughed together, the first time you cooked together. What stands out from that memory? Why?
The takeaway
It’s easy to argue with, worry about, and take for granted the people we love. A simple “I love you” isn’t always enough. What if instead, you could be more patient with your child by recognizing the love that exists under all the running around? What if you could stop counting chores with your partner and instead function as a team? Connected journaling can help you reinforce positive memories, bond more deeply and even feel more emotionally grounded and secure in your relationship - like a warm hug, that lasts throughout the day.
