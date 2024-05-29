Advertisement
Reviewers Say This Gentle Treatment Gives Instant Volume To Thinning Hair & It's 20% Off
Just like you wouldn’t wash your face without moisturizing, experts say you should always condition after you shampoo. Ergo, if you’ve been working on your hair-thickening routine, the right conditioner is essential.
Enter: Rene Furterer’s Texturizing Conditioner, a lightweight formula that strengthens your strands and increases volume naturally.
Reviewers say the conditioner makes thin, fine hair look silky, full, and healthy—and it pairs perfectly with our favorite thickening shampoo.
The best part? Both treatments are currently 20% off with code 20OFF.
What's great about the conditioner
It's designed to thicken
Yes, conditioner is meant to moisturize and nourish (and this treatment does that, too)—but it's also formulated specifically to add texture and combat thinning.
The ingredients
- Pfaffia extract (Brazilian ginseng) maximizes the scalp’s absorption of nutrients and optimizes conditions for healthier hair.
- ATP helps rejuvenate the hair follicles.
- Wheat micro-proteins are used to promote thickness, repair damaged hair, and reinforce strength.
Just like the brand's best-selling shampoo and serum, this natural formula doesn't contain parabens, silicones, or sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS).
It smells great
The conditioner has a subtle fragrance that reviewers love. Instead of being overpowering, it simply leaves your hair smelling fresh and clean, as if you just left the salon.
It increases softness, shine, and volume
I'm floored by the number of reviews praising this conditioner and its noticeable results. Here's what a few have to say:
- “My thin, fine hair looks super full and healthy every day, thanks to Triphasic conditioner and especially, Triphasic shampoo. I’ve truly never found anything like it. This is my daily staple. What a powerhouse combination!”
- “The conditioner detangles and seems to strengthen hair when used with other products in the Triphasic line. I use a small amount after each shampoo. I’m happy it is not fragrant and does not leave hair greasy feeling.”
- “This product is wonderful. My hair feels fantastic with the volume and consistency. I’m loving my hair.”
- “Since I have started using this system I have less hair coming out on my brush. I love how it makes my hair feel.”
- "This product really made my hair look and feel so much thicker and really improved places that were starting the thin out! I wish I would have taken a before picture because I can tell just by looking that theres already a big difference."
- “You can already tell a difference after using even just the shampoo, but once you put this in, it is like silk. It instantly gives my hair hydration and volume. I absolutely love it and would recommend it to anyone that loves soft hair!”
A little goes a long way
Many high-quality hair products need to be replaced super frequently, but this conditioner seems to last for months. You'll only need to use a dime-sized amount to nourish your whole mane—and, if you're anything like the hundreds of reviewers, you'll see big results long before the bottle runs out.
The takeaway
This texturizing conditioner is impressive on its own, but with the brand's thickening shampoo, you'll have a true powerhouse duo. Try it for yourself to find out why hundreds of reviewers swear by the lineup for softer, thicker, healthier-looking hair.
Plus, you can save 20% with code 20OFF for a limited time.
