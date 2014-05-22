Advertisement
Craving Something Fizzy & Tart? Try This Refreshing Summer Mocktail!
While summertime often calls for iced mojitos and blended margaritas, it's worth treating your digestion to a summer break as well.
Too many sugary alcoholic beverages can aggravate inflammatory responses deep within in the gut, while also throwing off stomach acid secretion.
Try this digestion healing summer mocktail next time you're craving something fizzy and tart!
Ginger and turmeric are nutrient-packed roots that naturally fight against inflammation.
Apple cider vinegar contains unique acids that help to eliminate certain toxins in our bodies, while also clearing up chronic reflux when taken with each meal. Cayenne packs a punch for our taste buds, but its power stimulates muscle movement in the intestines, helping nutrients to be absorbed.
Summer Mocktail for Healing Digestion
Ingredients
- 4 cups sparkling mineral water
- 3 Tbsp. organic raw apple cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. organic lemon or lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp. powdered ginger
- 1/4 tsp. powdered turmeric
- dash of cayenne (optional)
Directions
Add all ingredients except for the sparkling water into a quart-sized mason jar, secure the lid, and shake until combined. Then add the sparkling water to taste. You can also place all ingredients except for the sparkling water into a blender and blend on high for 10 seconds, adding the sparkling water after.
This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels
Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS
This One Lifestyle Tweak Is Like A Vacation For Your Blood Sugar & Energy Levels
Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS