A Quarter-By-Quarter, Full-Year Guide To Organizing Your Finances
Invest in your well-being: In this financial wellness series, we're diving into how to better budget for your physical, mental, and emotional health. Welcome to Wellth Check.
Tis the season for promises, promises, promises. You start the year revved to go with all sorts of plans and resolutions. But the truth is, the best of intentions can get stuck in neutral because they’re overwhelming. Instead, go for a manageable financial to-do list.
Consider a quarter-by-quarter roadmap that not only gives you guidance but reduces your money stress and increases the likelihood of your financial success in 2026.
Here, the experts offer their best advice.
First Quarter (January – March)
The first quarter sets you up for success for the rest of the year.
Set the tone
First things first. “Before setting out on your roadmap, set the tone. Decide how you will speak about money this year. Calm? Curious? Honest? That tone determines whether the plan works,” says Erika Wasserman, a certified financial therapist and author of Conversations with Your Financial Therapist. She has three key words for the quarter: focus, awareness and clarity.
Understand the past
As for steps to take, review last year without judgement, understand where you stand. List all accounts, debts, expenses, subscriptions. Do you need to refresh your budget? Name three money stress triggers. “You cannot change what you avoid and stress drops when facts replace stories,” says Wasserman.
Outline the big picture
There’s something to be said too, for knowing the big picture. “Create a financial mission statement – one or two sentences and put it some place where you can refer to it often. Include your family in the creation,” says Brian Sullivan, a certified financial planner and president of Primary Financial Advisors.
Get practical about savings & future spending
Set up automatic transfers so savings leave your account the moment your paycheck hits. Establish "sinking funds," savings buckets for known future expenses like travel or holiday gifts.
The goal:
Second Quarter (April – June)
Spring cleaning isn’t just for your house, but also your finances. With taxes behind you, Q2 is an ideal time to simplify and clean up your financial systems, says Kaylee McClellan, a certified financial planner with the Innovative Planning Group.
Declutter
“Declutter your banking system. Review checking and savings accounts. Evaluate whether your emergency fund is under- or over-funded. Confirm that each account has a clear purpose and that direct deposits and transfers still make sense. Modern banking convenience often leads to unnecessary complexity; Q2 is your chance to streamline,” she says.
Update documents
Review “set-it-and-forget-it” items. Estate planning documents and insurance policies (life, disability, property, liability, etc.) are easy to neglect.
Ask yourself:
- Has your family structure changed?
- Have your children reached adulthood?
- Has your income shifted?
- Has your health changed?
- Have you taken on new assets or responsibilities?
If the answer to any of these is yes, updates are likely needed.
The goal:
Third Quarter (July – September)
The third quarter is when real-life data shows up. Take stock of the progress you've made and re-evaluate as needed.
Make adjustments
“Reviewing what’s working and what’s not, will help you stay aligned. Adjust where needed, without overcorrecting. Check in with savings goals to be sure you are on track,” says Linda Grizely, a certified financial planner.
If you’re coming up short on your savings, see how you can boost your income through a side hustle, cutting discretionary expenses, or other opportunities.
Get critical
Make changes to your budget if needed. “Notice what is challenging you to stick to your budget. Why is this the case? How can you resolve it? How can you utilize what is working to overcome the challenging aspects?” asks Kristy Archuleta, PhD, professor in financial planner at College of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Georgia.
The goal:
Fourth Quarter (October – December)
Make any remaining retirement contributions, charitable gifts, or tax-planning moves before year-end deadlines.
Do an end-of-year evaluation
Reflect, reset, and prepare. “The final quarter is about reflection, not perfection. Evaluate your progress, celebrate your wins, and recognize where things didn’t go as you thought,” says Grizely.
The goal:
The Takeaway
“By having a clear vision for each quarter of the year, you’re setting up your future self for success,” says Elise Diaz, a certified financial planner with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, You can even plan quarterly money dates with yourself, your partner, a close family or a trusted friend to hold each other accountable so that your financial plans don’t fall off throughout the year. Says Diaz, “It’s the small, consistent steps that will help you achieve your big money goals.”