I've tried my fair share of at-home whitening treatments, some with more success than others. But no matter how hard I tried (or how much money I spent) the results were never that noticeable. In fact, sometimes I could be caught trying to convince myself that I saw any difference at all… and I doubt I'm the only one.

So, I set out on the journey to give professional whitening a try. I went in as a skeptic with some fear of new tooth sensitivity as a result. Luckily, I was met with a breezy experience and unexpectedly learned that the benefits of these treatments extend beyond cosmetic improvements.

To come, everything you need to know about professional teeth whitening. I'll go over benefits and aftercare tips, share photos of my results, and offer some expert advice from dentists so you can know what to expect when you book your appointment.