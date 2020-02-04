One of my friends from college has a new boyfriend every two months. I am not exaggerating here. She will date one guy, find another one, dump the current one, and move into a relationship with the other.

Or she gets out of a relationship, she says she's "single and ready to mingle," gets right back on Tinder, and has a new boyfriend a week later. She is never single for long. She'll tell me she isn't going to "apologize for getting out of a bad situation" and she "wishes people could be happy that she's found happiness again."

She says people are jealous that she always moves on so quickly. Now, this is probably true for some women. It's not easy for every woman to have a new partner lined up in a hot second. Though it sure is easier when your standards are nonexistent.

I wish I could say that her constant matching and unmatching is due to the fact that she's super amazing, hot, and funny (all of which she is), but it's not. It's because if a guy wants to date her, she's down. She will always do it, no matter what.

The issue is that she feels unhappy in whatever relationship she's in, so she goes off to find something else. She gets on dating apps and goes on dates with literally anyone who wants to be in a relationship without pause (doesn't matter who they are, what they do, or what they look like). If they want a girlfriend, she is down. Her criteria is as follows: Do you want a girlfriend? Yes? I'm in.