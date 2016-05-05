 Skip to content

A Simple, Delicious Salmon Dinner That Only Takes 15 Minutes

Joe Wicks
Written by Joe Wicks
Photo by Lean In 15

May 5, 2016

Mmm, bacon and salmon. Yes, please! This dish is a real winner on flavor, and it’s full of those essential omega-3 fatty acids that will help to keep you lean.

And yes, it comes together in only 15 minutes!

Poached Salmon With Bacon

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 2 skinless salmon fillets (about 8 ounces each)
  • ½ tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 slices Canadian bacon, sliced into ⅓-inch strips
  • 1 zucchini, cut into half-moons
  • 7 ounces broccolini, any bigger stalks sliced in half lengthwise
  • 8 cherry tomatoes
  • 2 handfuls of baby spinach leaves
  • salt and pepper
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • finely grated Parmesan, to serve

Preparation

1. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Carefully slide the salmon fillets into the water and reduce the heat to just simmering. Poach the fish for 10 minutes or until just cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lift the fish out of the water and drain well.

2. While the fish is cooking, heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium to high heat. When the oil is hot, fry the bacon for 1 minute, then add the zucchini and broccolini and fry for another minute.

3. Throw in the cherry tomatoes and cook for another minute or until the tomatoes start to burst open and leak some of their delicious juices. Add the spinach and let it wilt down, then season with a little salt and a generous amount of pepper.

4. Divide the bacon and vegetable mixture between two plates, top with the poached salmon, and finish with a scattering of pine nuts. Serve with a little finely grated Parmesan.

Adapted from Lean in 15 by Joe Wicks. Copyright © 2016 by Joe Wicks. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
