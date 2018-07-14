mindbodygreen

PSA: You're Eating Your Strawberries All Wrong. Here's The Chef-Approved Way To Make Them Way More Delicious

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Photo by Laura Adani

July 14, 2018

Strawberries are some of the best of summer’s bounty on their own, but pickling them adds a hit of acid that balances the sweetness and makes the fruit far more balanced and complex. “I took a canning and preserving class at Stone Barns Center, in New York’s Hudson Valley, hoping that I could then put my canning set to use. I learned a few things—pickling is easier than canning, and you can actually pickle sweet, lovely fruits like strawberries. Who knew?” explains Jodi Moreno, the author of More With Less, a whole foods cookbook dedicated to simplifying the practice of eating well. 

“Pickled strawberries are sweet and sour and go so well over so many things, but the best part is you can pickle them when they are in season and then get to enjoy them for months after,” says Moreno. “I like to make a big jar of these and store them in the fridge, where they can be kept for a couple of months—try them over ice cream, with cake, on pancakes or crepes, and in cocktails.”

Pickled Strawberries

Photo: More With Less

Makes 2 cups of pickled strawberries

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons coconut sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 vanilla bean, seeds scraped
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 4 cloves
  • 2 pieces lemon zest (about 1 inch long)
  • 2 cups ripe strawberries, hulled and halved

Special Equipment: Large glass Mason jar for storing

Method

  1. Place the vinegar, water, sugar, salt, peppercorns, cinnamon stick, vanilla, bay leaf, cloves, and lemon zest in a large, heavy-bottomed pot and simmer over medium-high heat for 10 minutes.
  2. Put the hulled strawberries in the Mason jar, or any jar with an airtight lid.
  3. Pour the hot brine over the strawberries, filling the jar to ¼ inch below the rim.
  4. Make sure you get all of the spices into the jar as well. Set aside, uncovered, and allow it to cool completely to room temperature. Cover with a tightfitting lid and keep in the fridge when not in use. These will last for a couple of months in the fridge.

Based on excerpts from More With Less by Jodi Moreno, with the permission of Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Copyright © 2018.

