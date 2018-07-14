PSA: You're Eating Your Strawberries All Wrong. Here's The Chef-Approved Way To Make Them Way More Delicious

Strawberries are some of the best of summer’s bounty on their own, but pickling them adds a hit of acid that balances the sweetness and makes the fruit far more balanced and complex. “I took a canning and preserving class at Stone Barns Center, in New York’s Hudson Valley, hoping that I could then put my canning set to use. I learned a few things—pickling is easier than canning, and you can actually pickle sweet, lovely fruits like strawberries. Who knew?” explains Jodi Moreno, the author of More With Less, a whole foods cookbook dedicated to simplifying the practice of eating well.

“Pickled strawberries are sweet and sour and go so well over so many things, but the best part is you can pickle them when they are in season and then get to enjoy them for months after,” says Moreno. “I like to make a big jar of these and store them in the fridge, where they can be kept for a couple of months—try them over ice cream, with cake, on pancakes or crepes, and in cocktails.”