Philophobia & 13 Other Love Phobias You Never Knew Existed

Merriam-Webster defines a phobia as "an exaggerated, usually inexplicable and illogical fear of a particular object, class of objects, or situation." Phobia symptoms can include shortness of breath or dry mouth but can also be more serious—like vomiting, chest pain, and a racing heart. Some people even lose the ability to speak when they are faced with their phobias. Phobias basically bring about some of the most intense panic attacks you'll ever experience.

There are some pretty strange phobias out there—you might wonder how someone could possibly be scared of certain things or ideas—like the phobia of wet dreams called oneirogmophobia. While, to people without phobias, they can seem a little funny, it's a major struggle for people dealing with them in everyday life. Phobias can get in the way of all kinds of things—not the least of which is a fulfilling romantic relationship.

There are actually a surprising amount of phobias that can take a toll on relationships. Below are a few love-related fears you might not know about.