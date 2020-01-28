Philophobia & 13 Other Love Phobias You Never Knew Existed

If you can relate to the way Howie Mandel can't bring himself to hug people or have close human contact with anyone, then you might have mysophobia, the fear of germs. It's pretty difficult to get close to someone else if you can't stand the thought of being touched. That said, Mandel takes medicine to control his condition and has been happily married—for 36 years!—with children. So, there's always a way.