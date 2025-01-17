Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Recipes

Pan-Fried Tofu With Mashed Avocado May Be The New Avo Toast

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 17, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Forget Toast: This Pan-Fried Tofu Is Our New Favorite Way To Eat Avocado
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 17, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Just because it's pervasive doesn't mean toast is the only suitable vehicle for mashed avocado, nor does it mean a perfectly poached egg or red pepper flakes are its best complement.

In this recipe from the cookbook Rika's Modern Japanese Home Cooking, Rika Yukimasa shared modernized and simplified recipes that draw from traditional Japanese cuisine but with a home-cooking spin. She presents us with a new, perfect pairing for creamy avocado: wasabi. And the new perfect vehicle comes courtesy of crispy pan-fried tofu.

The potato starch used in the dredge for the tofu has two benefits: It keeps this tasty dish gluten-free, and it lends a crisper coating to the protein. If you don't have potato start, Yukimasa recommends using tapioca flour.

Pan-Fried Tofu With Mashed Avocado

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 12-ounce block momen (medium-firm) tofu
  • ½ avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 1 teaspoon (5 grams) kosher salt or sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon (2 grams) wasabi
  • Freshly squeezed juice of ½ lemon
  • ⅓ cup potato starch or tapioca flour
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 4 umeboshi plum pickles, pitted and halved

Method

  1. Wrap the tofu in a paper towel and place in a microwaveable container. Microwave for 3 minutes on high to get rid of excess water, then set aside to cool.
  2. Make the sauce. In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Mash in half of the salt, the wasabi, and the lemon juice.
  3. Cut the tofu into 8 slices and season with the remaining salt. Dredge the tofu in the potato starch and shake off any excess.
  4. In a nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Place the tofu in the pan.
  5. Pan-fry the tofu until the bottom side is golden brown. Flip and cook the other side.
  6. Arrange the tofu on individual plates and top each piece with some of the avocado sauce and half of an umeboshi plum pickle.
Excerpted with permission from Rika's Modern Japanese Home Cooking by Rika Yukimasa, Rizzoli New York, © 2020. Photography © Teruaki Kawakami.

More On This Topic

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why
Functional Food

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why

Sarah Regan

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol
Functional Food

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist
Functional Food

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Abby Moore

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track
Functional Food

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why
Functional Food

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why

Sarah Regan

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol
Functional Food

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist
Functional Food

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Abby Moore

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track
Functional Food

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why
Functional Food

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why

Sarah Regan

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol
Functional Food

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist
Functional Food

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Abby Moore

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track
Functional Food

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Functional Food

5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Merrell Readman

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why
Functional Food

Potatoes vs. Grains: Study Reveals A Clear Winner, Here's Why

Sarah Regan

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks
Recipes

A Mouthwatering Seafood Dinner Recipe With Brain-Boosting Perks

Matthew Demery

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol
Functional Food

Why Nutrition Is Key To Changing Your Relationship With Alcohol

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert
Functional Food

A 7-Spice Blend Recipe For Better Gut Health From A Spice Expert

Sarah Regan

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt
Recipes

This RD's Savory Bowl Will Change The Way You Think About Yogurt

Eliza Sullivan

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat
Functional Food

The Micronutrient This Functional Medicine Doctor Wants You To Eat

Christina Coughlin

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert
Functional Food

This Classic Breakfast Is A+ For Healthy Aging, Says A Longevity Expert

Jamie Schneider

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist
Functional Food

5 African Superfoods & Their Unmatched Benefits, From A Nutrition Specialist

Abby Moore

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track
Functional Food

Why Alcohol Sabotages Your Gut Health & How To Get Back On Track

Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS

5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally
Functional Food

5 Healthy Foods To Help Regulate Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Merrell Readman

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.