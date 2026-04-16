This Chicken Meatball Sheet Pan Dinner Packs 30+ Grams Of Protein & Tons Of Veggies
Looking for a hearty (not heavy) dinner with easy clean up? This one fits the bill. It's flavorful, cozy, and oh-so-easy to prep even on the busiest of nights. It's high-protein (thanks to the chicken meatballs) and provides plenty of fiber and beneficial antioxidants thanks to an array of veggies.
Plus, "the maple tahini dressing is the perfect mix of creamy, sweet, and nutty," says Paige Lindgren (the recipe creator and author of the cookbook Sync & Savor). "This meal is another great one for meal prep; just store the extras in an airtight container and enjoy them throughout the week. This is comfort food with a hormone-supportive twist!"
Serves 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
Meatballs
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1⁄4 cup almond flour
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Veggies
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and
- cubed
- 2 medium carrots, sliced
- 1 medium parsnip, peeled and cubed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Maple Tahini Dressing
- 1⁄4 cup tahini
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed
- lemon juice
- Pinch of salt
- Chopped fresh parsley, for serving
Method
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Make the meatballs: In a large bowl, combine the chicken, almond flour, egg, garlic and onion powders, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Mix with a wooden spoon or clean hands until well combined. Form into 1-inch meatballs and place the meatballs on one side of the sheet pan.
- Prepare the veggies: In a large bowl, toss the sweet potato, carrots, and parsnip with the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Spread the veggies on the other side of the sheet pan.
- Roast the meatballs and veggies for 25 to 30 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, maple syrup, and lemon juice, then starting with about a teaspoon of water, thin to desired consistency.
- When the meatballs and veggies are finished, transfer them to serving plates and drizzle the dressing over them. Garnish with parsley, if desired, and serve.
Reprinted with permission from Sync & Savor: Cycle-Based Nutrition for Hormone Health and Balance. Text copyright © 2026 by Paige Lindgren. Photographs copyright © 2026 by Kristin Teig. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.