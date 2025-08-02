I Replaced All Of My Underwear With This Comfy, Non-Toxic Pick
I didn’t expect underwear to be the thing that sent me on a health spiral. But after learning about the impact my favorite spandex thongs could have on my overall well-being—think reproductive issues, liver damage, and even respiratory issues—I knew it was time to make the non-toxic switch.
Enter: Pact's Everyday Underwear. Made with 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton, these comfy underwear ditch questionable fabrics in favor of cotton. About a year ago, I replaced most of my underwear drawer with these high-quality bikini briefs and thongs in hopes of ditching synthetic materials once and for all.
Now I can't imagine my life without these comfy, breathable undergarments. Here's what makes Pact's cotton underwear worth the splurge.
Do you really need non-toxic underwear?
Let’s be real: synthetic fabrics were never designed with your health in mind. Nylon, polyester, and spandex are petroleum-based materials that trap heat and moisture, creating the perfect breeding ground for irritation, infection, and bacteria.
Yet around 70% of clothes are made with synthetic materials. Worse, they’re often treated with dyes, flame retardants, and even finishing agents.
Research shows that chemicals in these synthetic fabrics can leach out with heat and sweat1, then pass through your skin and into your bloodstream.
Among the biggest offenders? Endocrine-disrupting compounds, like phthalates and BPA byproducts, which have been linked to higher risk of liver damage, respiratory disease, and reproductive issues.
Considering underwear sits against some of the most sensitive, absorbent skin on your body, it’s one of the worst places to cut corners. Once I connected the dots, my drawer full of stretchy synthetics didn’t feel so comfortable anymore.
This sent me on the search for the perfect organic underwear—and Pact delivered.
What you need to know about Pact
I was already familiar with Pact’s reputation for sustainable basics, so I expected the brand to deliver the same level of unbeatable quality and comfort when it comes to underwear. And let me tell you—it was the rare moment when the crunchy, good-for-you option turned out to be the better pick all around.
Available as bikini, thongs, or briefs, the undies are made from 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton (aka grown without toxic pesticides or harsh fertilizers). They’re breathable, lightweight, and—dare I say—cuter than some of the options I’d been wearing before.
I tested both the Bikini and Thong styles, and they hug my body without digging in. No awkward seams, bunching, or unwanted rolling. Just soft, stretchy cotton that feels like a second skin.
And yes, they’re still priced in the same range as many budget brands, even though they’re sewn in Fair Trade-certified factories.
My favorite part? These undergarments hold up. I've had the same 15 pairs on rotation for the last year, and they're still practically perfect without any rips or unraveling stitching. You'd hardly know they'd been my go-to for nearly 12 months.
The takeaway
If you care about what you put on your skin (and especially near your most absorbent areas), underwear is not where you want to cut corners. Pact’s organic cotton options are proof you can protect your health and still have underwear you actually like wearing.