Our Place's Spring Sale Is The Perfect Excuse To Upgrade Your Kitchen With Non-Toxic Swaps
Earlier this year I did a deep dive on the dangers of harmful chemicals found in most cookware—like PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer and hormone disruption among other health concerns. And just like that, it became the year of (literally) cleaning up my kitchen.
Now, as I take inventory of my new, better-for-my-health kitchen items, there’s one common theme: Our Place. The brand places a heavy emphasis on nontoxic materials, and I’ve fallen in love with every item I’ve tested.
The Our Place Spring Sale is a one-stop shop joining me in the hunt for low- and non-toxic alternatives—so don’t miss your chance to snag up to 30% off best-selling items, like my beloved Always Pan Pro or a cute and functional cookware set your loved ones will swoon over.
Our top picks from the Our Place Spring Sale
Nonstick coating is a key culprit for hidden toxins in cookware, but who wants a sticky surface? I did a lot of digging to find a pan that wasn’t coated with chemicals but would help me cook with ease.
Enter: the Titanium Always Pan Pro, a genius pan with a research-inspired grid-like design that prompts your food to naturally release from the surface when it's ready to be flipped or moved (no coating involved).
At risk of sounding dramatic, it’s the best pan I’ve ever used—I’m even using the current markdown to buy a second one for my boyfriend’s place.
There are two Our Place cult-favorites that I swear every kitchen needs: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. This 4-piece set bundles two sizes of each, so there’s no surprise it has nearly 50,000 five-star reviews.
I love hot lightweight these pots and pans are, yet they’re incredibly durable. They’re toxin-free and made with a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat distribution—plus they come in so many cute colors.
I truly cannot wrap my head around this Cookware Set being only $315.
Meet my kitchen ride-or-die. I started testing the Wonder Oven four months ago and I already don’t know what I did without it. This thing bakes, toasts, roasts, broils, and air fries my food to perfection.
PSA: Most air fryers contain those same sneaky “forever chemicals” lurking in your pots and pans—but the Our Place Wonder Oven is toxin-free and better than any air fryer I’ve used below. I love hot it streamlines my time in the kitchen!
This kitchen essential has never gone on sale until now, so don’t miss your chance to grab one for yourself or a lucky giftee on your list.
The Dream Cooker is my sleeper pick from the Our Place Holiday Sale. I often wonder why more people aren’t talking about this upgraded version of the cult-favorite Instant Pot.
It’s sleeker, easier to use, and (you guessed it) made without toxins. You can use the Dream Cooker to slow cook your favorite overnight oats, stews, and chilis—or opt for the pressure cooker setting to whip up fast and delicious one-pot meals.
Grab the Dream Cooker for $165 and keep it for yourself or give it to your friend who wants an Instant Pot. I promise they’ll thank you daily.
Every healthier kitchen needs high-quality food storage solutions—and this chic and functional set doubles as a prep kit. It comes with various mixing bowls (each with a storage lid!), a grater, juicer, and a salad spinner.
I love that the bowls all stack together, making the set small-kitchen-approved, and that all the items are dishwasher and freezer safe. Plus, the bowls (which are made from 60% recycled materials!) have a nonslip base and they’re leak-resistant.
The set comes in three cute colors: sage (on my wish list), blue salt, and lavender, and they’re all $17 off.
The takeaway
No matter their cooking experience level, kitchen items are always a safe gift to give—especially when they’re cute, functional, and nontoxic. These are our personal favorites, but I’m betting you can’t go wrong with any item in the Our Place Spring Sale.