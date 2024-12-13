Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Home

The Our Place Holiday Sale Is A One-Stop Shop For All Your Last Minute Gifting

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 13, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of our place perfect pot, wonder oven, and dream cooker
Image by Our Place
December 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Earlier this year I did a deep dive on the dangers of harmful chemicals found in most cookware—like PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer and hormone disruption among other health concerns. And just like that, 2024 became the year of (literally) cleaning up my kitchen. 

Now, as I take inventory of my new, better-for-my-health kitchen items, there’s one common theme: Our Place. The brand places a heavy emphasis on nontoxic materials, and I’ve fallen in love with every item I’ve tested.

The Our Place Holiday Sale is a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting—so don’t miss your chance to snag up to 47% off best-selling items, like my beloved Always Pan Pro or a cute and functional cookware set your loved ones will swoon over.

Our top picks from the Our Place Holiday Sale

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro

$135 (was $195)
our place titanium always pan pro

Nonstick coating is a key culprit for hidden toxins in cookware, but who wants a sticky surface? I did a lot of digging to find a pan that wasn’t coated with chemicals but would help me cook with ease. 

Enter: the Titanium Always Pan Pro, a genius pan with a research-inspired grid-like design that prompts your food to naturally release from the surface when it's ready to be flipped or moved (no coating involved).

At risk of sounding dramatic, it’s the best pan I’ve ever used—I’m even using the current markdown to buy a second one for my boyfriend’s place.

Related: So Many Nonstick Pans Have Forever Chemicals—This Is The Exception

Our Place 4-Piece Cookware Set

$300 (was $565)
Our Place Cookware Set

There are two Our Place cult-favorites that I swear every kitchen needs: the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. This 4-piece set bundles two sizes of each, so there’s no surprise it has nearly 50,000 five-star reviews.

I love hot lightweight these pots and pans are, yet they’re incredibly durable. They’re toxin-free and made with a sturdy aluminum body for fast, even heat distribution—plus they come in so many cute colors.

I truly cannot wrap my head around this Cookware Set being only $300.

Our Place Wonder Oven

$175 (was $195)
our place wonder oven

Meet my kitchen ride-or-die. I started testing the Wonder Oven four months ago and I already don’t know what I did without it. This thing bakes, toasts, roasts, broils, and air fries my food to perfection. 

PSA: Most air fryers contain those same sneaky “forever chemicals” lurking in your pots and pans—but the Our Place Wonder Oven is toxin-free and better than any air fryer I’ve used below. I love hot it streamlines my time in the kitchen!

This kitchen essential has never gone on sale until now, so don’t miss your chance to grab one for yourself or a lucky giftee on your list.

Our Place Dream Cooker

$185 (was $200)
Our Place Dream Cooker

The Dream Cooker is my sleeper pick from the Our Place Holiday Sale. I often wonder why more people aren’t talking about this upgraded version of the cult-favorite Instant Pot.

It’s sleeker, easier to use, and (you guessed it) made without toxins. You can use the Dream Cooker to slow cook your favorite overnight oats, stews, and chilis—or opt for the pressure cooker setting to whip up fast and delicious one-pot meals.

Grab the Dream Cooker for $185 and keep it for yourself or give it to your friend who wants an Instant Pot. I promise they’ll thank you daily.

Our Place Better Bowl Set

$90 (was $115)
our place better bowl set

Every healthier kitchen needs high-quality food storage solutions—and this chic and functional set doubles as a prep kit. It comes with various mixing bowls (each with a storage lid!), a grater, juicer, and a salad spinner. 

I love that the bowls all stack together, making the set small-kitchen-approved, and that all the items are dishwasher and freezer safe. Plus, the bowls (which are made from 60% recycled materials!) have a nonslip base and they’re leak-resistant.

The set comes in three cute colors: sage (on my wish list), blue salt, and lavender, and they’re all $25 off.

The takeaway

No matter their cooking experience level, kitchen items are always a safe gift to give—especially when they’re cute, functional, and nontoxic. These are our personal favorites, but I’m betting you can’t go wrong with any item in the Our Place Holiday Sale.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin
Beauty

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin

Jamie Schneider

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It
Beauty

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It

Jamie Schneider

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin
Beauty

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin

Jamie Schneider

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It
Beauty

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It

Jamie Schneider

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin
Beauty

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin

Jamie Schneider

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It
Beauty

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It

Jamie Schneider

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin
Beauty

3 Easy Nighttime Habits To Restore Collagen & Secure Firmer Skin

Jamie Schneider

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It
Beauty

This Oft-Overlooked Vitamin Is Essential For Plump, Firm Skin—3 Ways To Use It

Jamie Schneider

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist
Beauty

I Got A Professional Spray Tan & The Results Weren't Nearly As Good As This $29 Mist

Carleigh Ferrante

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite
Beauty

I Still Can't Believe How Soft My Skin Feels After Trying This Cult Favorite

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin
Beauty

These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen
Beauty

This Is The Easiest Way To Naturally Plump Your Skin & Restore Collagen

Jamie Schneider

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Aura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & MoreSoluble vs. Insoluble Fiber: Benefits & Food ListsWhen & How To Repot Your Houseplants: An In-Depth Guide
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.