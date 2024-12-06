Advertisement
I Used OSEA's Hyaluronic Body Serum For 3 Months & My Skin Is Visibly Smoother
Earlier this year, I started using a hyaluronic acid serum on my face, and I was shocked by how quickly my skin started to look plumper, softer, and younger.
The only problem? I’ve been neglecting the rest of my body.
You see, hyaluronic acid (HA) is a key molecule in skin hydration—and the body loses about half of its natural reserve by the time we hit 50.
That’s why I jumped at the chance to test OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum, to see if it could make the skin on my body as soft and healthy as my face.
My skin before the serum:
I’m 35, so I don’t have a ton of wrinkles yet, but I have noticed my skin isn’t quite as bouncy as it used to be.
My legs and arms look and feel drier than they did in my twenties, and I see fine lines popping up around my elbows, knees, neck, and chest.
Truthfully, I assumed this was an unavoidable part of aging. But once I saw the results of using a HA serum on my face, I needed to try it on my whole body.
Why I love the serum
The serum’s hero ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a high-performance humectant that’s like a magnet for hydration. Basically, it pulls moisture into your skin—so it's well-loved for plumping and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.
OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum formula also contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), which hydrates and smooths the skin, vegan peptides to nourish and plump, blue-green algae to replenish essential minerals, and aloe to support the skin’s natural moisture barrier.
Translation: It’s a hydration powerhouse.
I apply the serum on clean, dry (or damp!) skin, and my body drinks it up. In the morning, I use the serum on its own, but at night I layer on a body lotion and an oil afterward (to maximize the benefits).
I love that the lightweight serum absorbs quickly and isn’t at all sticky. Plus, a little bit goes a long way.
I’ve been using mine morning and night for three months, and I’m only just halfway through the bottle. $48 for a 6-month supply isn’t bad in my book (especially when you consider the visible results and clean ingredients).
My results from the serum
I've never had that “glass” skin look on my body, and I assumed I simply wasn’t born with it. But three months with this serum proved otherwise.
It only took a few applications for my arms and legs to start looking smoother—and more recently, I’ve noticed I have far fewer fine lines in those aforementioned “problem” areas.
I’m just one reviewer, but the brand also has research to prove the results. In a third-party study, participants saw a 161% instant boost of hydration and an instant improvement in the skin’s natural barrier after just one use.
Plus, this serum has over 500 people singing its praises.
Here’s what a few are saying:
- "I had an accident several years ago, and the skin on my forearm has been rough ever since. After a week of using this product my skin is so soft and looks it!"
- "Love the texture and the way it absorbs into the skin, leaving it feeling clean and smooth!"
- "This serum leaves a different effect on your maturing skin. It gives you a feeling of plump moisture. Highly recommended."
- "I’m pleased with this product. Age spots on hands and arms are fading! :)"
- "This is my second bottle and I don’t think I can live without it! I give it as gifts so I can share with those I love, a product I love! Thanks for this serum!"
The takeaway
OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum instantly smooths, plumps, and hydrates my skin—and my fine lines are fading after just three months. Plus, I love knowing I’m using clean, science-backed ingredients to support my skin’s longevity.
If you’re not showing your body skin the same TLC as your face, take this as your sign to start.
