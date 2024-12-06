Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I Used OSEA's Hyaluronic Body Serum For 3 Months & My Skin Is Visibly Smoother

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman applying skin care on her body on yellow background
Image by mbg creative
December 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Earlier this year, I started using a hyaluronic acid serum on my face, and I was shocked by how quickly my skin started to look plumper, softer, and younger.

The only problem? I’ve been neglecting the rest of my body.

You see, hyaluronic acid (HA) is a key molecule in skin hydration—and the body loses about half of its natural reserve by the time we hit 50. 

That’s why I jumped at the chance to test OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum, to see if it could make the skin on my body as soft and healthy as my face.

OSEA Hyaluronic Body Serum

$48
osea hyaluronic body serum

My skin before the serum:

I’m 35, so I don’t have a ton of wrinkles yet, but I have noticed my skin isn’t quite as bouncy as it used to be.

My legs and arms look and feel drier than they did in my twenties, and I see fine lines popping up around my elbows, knees, neck, and chest.

Truthfully, I assumed this was an unavoidable part of aging. But once I saw the results of using a HA serum on my face, I needed to try it on my whole body.

photo of writer's hand holding the osea hyaluronic body serum
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

Why I love the serum

Like all OSEA products, this serum is vegan and cruelty-free. It’s made without parabens, sulfates, heavy metals, or synthetic fragrances.

The serum’s hero ingredient is hyaluronic acid, a high-performance humectant that’s like a magnet for hydration. Basically, it pulls moisture into your skin—so it's well-loved for plumping and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum formula also contains niacinamide (vitamin B3), which hydrates and smooths the skin, vegan peptides to nourish and plump, blue-green algae to replenish essential minerals, and aloe to support the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Translation: It’s a hydration powerhouse. 

I apply the serum on clean, dry (or damp!) skin, and my body drinks it up. In the morning, I use the serum on its own, but at night I layer on a body lotion and an oil afterward (to maximize the benefits).

I love that the lightweight serum absorbs quickly and isn’t at all sticky. Plus, a little bit goes a long way. 

I’ve been using mine morning and night for three months, and I’m only just halfway through the bottle. $48 for a 6-month supply isn’t bad in my book (especially when you consider the visible results and clean ingredients).

photo of OSEA hyaluronic body serum in writer's hand
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My results from the serum

I've never had that “glass” skin look on my body, and I assumed I simply wasn’t born with it. But three months with this serum proved otherwise. 

It only took a few applications for my arms and legs to start looking smoother—and more recently, I’ve noticed I have far fewer fine lines in those aforementioned “problem” areas. 

I’m just one reviewer, but the brand also has research to prove the results. In a third-party study, participants saw a 161% instant boost of hydration and an instant improvement in the skin’s natural barrier after just one use.

Plus, this serum has over 500 people singing its praises. 

Here’s what a few are saying:

  • "I had an accident several years ago, and the skin on my forearm has been rough ever since. After a week of using this product my skin is so soft and looks it!"
  • "Love the texture and the way it absorbs into the skin, leaving it feeling clean and smooth!"
  • "This serum leaves a different effect on your maturing skin. It gives you a feeling of plump moisture. Highly recommended."
  • "I’m pleased with this product. Age spots on hands and arms are fading! :)"
  • "This is my second bottle and I don’t think I can live without it! I give it as gifts so I can share with those I love, a product I love! Thanks for this serum!"

OSEA Hyaluronic Body Serum

$48
osea hyaluronic body serum

The takeaway

OSEA’s Hyaluronic Body Serum instantly smooths, plumps, and hydrates my skin—and my fine lines are fading after just three months. Plus, I love knowing I’m using clean, science-backed ingredients to support my skin’s longevity.

If you’re not showing your body skin the same TLC as your face, take this as your sign to start. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)

Alexandra B. Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy

Devon Barrow

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)

Devon Barrow

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect
Wellness Trends

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect

Braelyn Wood

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)

Alexandra B. Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy

Devon Barrow

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)

Devon Barrow

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect
Wellness Trends

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect

Braelyn Wood

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)

Alexandra B. Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy

Devon Barrow

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)

Devon Barrow

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect
Wellness Trends

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect

Braelyn Wood

Does Collagen Count As Protein? Here's What You Should Know
Beauty

Does Collagen Count As Protein? Here's What You Should Know

Hannah Frye

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More
Beauty

This Superfruit Extract Can Reduce Dark Spots, Wrinkles & More

Alexandra Engler

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)
Beauty

I'm An MD: This Is Why Your Skin Looks Dull (& No One's Talking About It)

mindbodygreen

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy
Beauty

Women Over 60 Say This $26 Treatment Keeps Their Skin Young, Vibrant, & Dewy

Carleigh Ferrante

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)
Paid Content | Nativa SPA

These 3 Habits Will Nurture Your Mind, Body & Soul (According To Research!)

Alexandra B. Engler

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep
Beauty

How A Model & Health Coach Makes Her Skin Look Refreshed On Minimal Sleep

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.
Beauty

These 3 Nutrients Promote Skin Resilience, According To An M.D.

Hannah Frye

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

Her Dog Is Her #1 Sidekick—How This Artist Is Keeping Her Pup Happy & Healthy

Devon Barrow

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)
Paid Content | Hill's Pet Nutrition

This Is What It’s Like To Be A Full-time Ballerina (And Pet Parent!)

Devon Barrow

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect
Wellness Trends

AI Transforms Healthcare—But Not In Ways You Expect

Braelyn Wood

Does Collagen Count As Protein? Here's What You Should Know
Beauty

Does Collagen Count As Protein? Here's What You Should Know

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.