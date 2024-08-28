Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Thinking About Trying An Online Psychic? What To Know Before You Book

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
August 28, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
image of tarot cards on table on purple background
Image by mbg creative
August 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with Oranum.

I've had over a dozen psychic readings, had my Akashic records and human design charts read, and received tarot readings ranging from $25 to $250—so you could say I'm fully leaned in when it comes to all things mystical.

Yet I'll admit I was a bit skeptical about virtual readings. How accurate could they really be through a computer screen?

A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to test Oranum, an online psychic network that offers everything from astrology and numerology to tarot, crystal ball, and palm readings. 

And, to avoid burying the lede, I'm now a big fan of virtual psychics—and Oranum has hundreds to choose from, with no lengthy waitlists or booking processes.

What is Oranum?

Oranum is an online spiritual community offering live services. The platform is primarily known for its psychic readings, but there are experts offering a very wide range of services (e.g., astrology, Tarot card reading, numerology, reiki, dream interpretation, and more).

How does Oranum work?

Oranum is completely free to join. Once you create your account, you'll have access to the full dashboard. 

The platform offers a number of reading types (more on those below), such as live video calls, two-way audio, and group sessions. The experts are from countries all over the world, and they each have their own specialties and topics that they focus on.

Sessions are paid for through credits, which are purchased in packages. You can see each expert's cost by clicking on their page—and Oranum also gives the option of filtering your dashboard based on cost. 

Once you click on an expert's page, you'll be able to either chat with them in a group setting or request to start a private session.

The cool thing about Oranum is that you don't need to pay for an ongoing membership. Instead, you can simply refill your account with credits whenever you want to start a session.

oranum dashboard
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

What types of readings does Oranum offer?

Oranum has experts in 12 categories:

  • Astrology
  • Tarot
  • Clairvoyance
  • Dream interpretation
  • Healing
  • Crystals
  • Mediumship
  • Crystal ball
  • Numerology
  • Runes
  • Palm reading
  • Energy work

Within these categories, each expert has their own topic(s) of focus:

  • Love
  • Career
  • Family
  • Money
  • Pets
  • Dreams

What I love about Oranum is that the platform offers so many types of sessions, making it so simple to use. Don't have time for a full live video call? You can join a quick group session and drop a question into the chat. 

You can even filter the dashboard by session type, with options for live experts, new experts, sessions with audio, two-way audio, video call, group session, stories, or mobile live. 

What's more, some of these sessions are completely free. Oranum has a free chat feature in most rooms—and many experts offer free "stories," during which they share spiritual moments with members in their community. 

The audio sessions, stories, mobile sessions, and group sessions can also be completely anonymous.

oranum dashboard
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

My experience using Oranum

When I first logged onto Oranum, I was shocked by how many experts were currently live on the platform. There are literally hundreds to choose from!

The dashboard is broken down into top-rated experts and recommended experts, displaying preview images of the experts who are currently online. There's a search bar on the top right where you can search for a specific expert or category.

On the left-hand side, you'll see a number of filters to help streamline your experience and find the right experts for you. You can filter by category, topics, years of experience, price, session type, language, and region.

One thing that bugged me when I first started using Oranum was that you're not able to place multiple filters at once. For example, you can't choose a tarot reader with 10 to 15 years of experience focusing on love—you'll just need to pick one of those criteria and then click around to their profiles to see if they meet the rest of your preferences.

It's also worth noting that, while Oranum does offer many different specialties, there are a few categories that have very few experts available compared to others. In my experience, dream interpretation, healing, crystals, crystal balls, runes, and palm readings had the smallest number of experts available.

I filtered it down to clairvoyant experts and specifically looked for people who were offering video calls. When I first put on my filter, it looked like there weren't many experts who were currently live. But with a closer look, I realized there were actually hundreds of people offering video calls in real time.

While each expert's profile includes a bio, expertise, and topics of focus, there's a pretty large variety in terms of the length of the bio.

Ultimately, I chose a clairvoyant expert with over 20 years of experience and a four-sentence bio (on the longer side). I had to call a few times before he picked up, but once he did, the connection was great, and we were able to dive in pretty quickly. 

Overall I was impressed by the expert's professionalism and the insights he had into the topics I asked about. This particular expert used only my name and date of birth and then delivered a reading that was fast and accurate—even more accurate than some psychics that I've spent more than $200 on.

For cost reference, I was on the phone for 20 minutes, at 2.99 credits per minute. This used a total of 60 Oranum credits (about $80 at full price—but we have a discount for you below).

The takeaway

Oranum offers live access to psychics, tarot readers, healers, and other spiritual experts in real time. I was impressed not only by how easy the platform was to use but also by the accuracy of the experts! 

In a brief 20-minute session I received helpful and direct guidance that rivaled psychics I've seen with years-long waitlists. The best part? All mindbodygreen readers get 90% off any Oranum credit package, and the platform is free to join. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience
Personal Growth

9+ Money-Saving Tips From Experts With Decades Of Experience

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About October's Birthstone (& Why Anyone Can Benefit From It)

Sarah Regan

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours
Personal Growth

Why Everyone Is Talking About Their "Inner Child" Lately + How To Talk To Yours

Iris Goldsztajn

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.