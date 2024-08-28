Advertisement
Thinking About Trying An Online Psychic? What To Know Before You Book
Sponsored: This article was produced in partnership with Oranum.
I've had over a dozen psychic readings, had my Akashic records and human design charts read, and received tarot readings ranging from $25 to $250—so you could say I'm fully leaned in when it comes to all things mystical.
Yet I'll admit I was a bit skeptical about virtual readings. How accurate could they really be through a computer screen?
A few weeks ago I had the opportunity to test Oranum, an online psychic network that offers everything from astrology and numerology to tarot, crystal ball, and palm readings.
And, to avoid burying the lede, I'm now a big fan of virtual psychics—and Oranum has hundreds to choose from, with no lengthy waitlists or booking processes.
What is Oranum?
Oranum is an online spiritual community offering live services. The platform is primarily known for its psychic readings, but there are experts offering a very wide range of services (e.g., astrology, Tarot card reading, numerology, reiki, dream interpretation, and more).
How does Oranum work?
Oranum is completely free to join. Once you create your account, you'll have access to the full dashboard.
The platform offers a number of reading types (more on those below), such as live video calls, two-way audio, and group sessions. The experts are from countries all over the world, and they each have their own specialties and topics that they focus on.
Sessions are paid for through credits, which are purchased in packages. You can see each expert's cost by clicking on their page—and Oranum also gives the option of filtering your dashboard based on cost.
Once you click on an expert's page, you'll be able to either chat with them in a group setting or request to start a private session.
The cool thing about Oranum is that you don't need to pay for an ongoing membership. Instead, you can simply refill your account with credits whenever you want to start a session.
What types of readings does Oranum offer?
Oranum has experts in 12 categories:
- Astrology
- Tarot
- Clairvoyance
- Dream interpretation
- Healing
- Crystals
- Mediumship
- Crystal ball
- Numerology
- Runes
- Palm reading
- Energy work
Within these categories, each expert has their own topic(s) of focus:
- Love
- Career
- Family
- Money
- Pets
- Dreams
What I love about Oranum is that the platform offers so many types of sessions, making it so simple to use. Don't have time for a full live video call? You can join a quick group session and drop a question into the chat.
You can even filter the dashboard by session type, with options for live experts, new experts, sessions with audio, two-way audio, video call, group session, stories, or mobile live.
What's more, some of these sessions are completely free. Oranum has a free chat feature in most rooms—and many experts offer free "stories," during which they share spiritual moments with members in their community.
The audio sessions, stories, mobile sessions, and group sessions can also be completely anonymous.
My experience using Oranum
When I first logged onto Oranum, I was shocked by how many experts were currently live on the platform. There are literally hundreds to choose from!
The dashboard is broken down into top-rated experts and recommended experts, displaying preview images of the experts who are currently online. There's a search bar on the top right where you can search for a specific expert or category.
On the left-hand side, you'll see a number of filters to help streamline your experience and find the right experts for you. You can filter by category, topics, years of experience, price, session type, language, and region.
One thing that bugged me when I first started using Oranum was that you're not able to place multiple filters at once. For example, you can't choose a tarot reader with 10 to 15 years of experience focusing on love—you'll just need to pick one of those criteria and then click around to their profiles to see if they meet the rest of your preferences.
It's also worth noting that, while Oranum does offer many different specialties, there are a few categories that have very few experts available compared to others. In my experience, dream interpretation, healing, crystals, crystal balls, runes, and palm readings had the smallest number of experts available.
I filtered it down to clairvoyant experts and specifically looked for people who were offering video calls. When I first put on my filter, it looked like there weren't many experts who were currently live. But with a closer look, I realized there were actually hundreds of people offering video calls in real time.
While each expert's profile includes a bio, expertise, and topics of focus, there's a pretty large variety in terms of the length of the bio.
Ultimately, I chose a clairvoyant expert with over 20 years of experience and a four-sentence bio (on the longer side). I had to call a few times before he picked up, but once he did, the connection was great, and we were able to dive in pretty quickly.
Overall I was impressed by the expert's professionalism and the insights he had into the topics I asked about. This particular expert used only my name and date of birth and then delivered a reading that was fast and accurate—even more accurate than some psychics that I've spent more than $200 on.
For cost reference, I was on the phone for 20 minutes, at 2.99 credits per minute. This used a total of 60 Oranum credits (about $80 at full price—but we have a discount for you below).
The takeaway
Oranum offers live access to psychics, tarot readers, healers, and other spiritual experts in real time. I was impressed not only by how easy the platform was to use but also by the accuracy of the experts!
In a brief 20-minute session I received helpful and direct guidance that rivaled psychics I've seen with years-long waitlists. The best part? All mindbodygreen readers get 90% off any Oranum credit package, and the platform is free to join.
