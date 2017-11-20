10 Things You Need To Know Today (November 20, 2017)

Amid claims that veganism is better for people and for the earth, the US National Academy of Sciences set out to quantify the impact and found that the nation would be deficient in several primarily meat-derived essential nutrients like calcium, vitamins A, D, B12, fatty acids, and others, and that the reduction of carbon emissions, coming in at 2.6 percent, was smaller than expected. This is one of a handful of studies that’s attempted to quantify this sprawling data, and naturally other scientists are questioning the results—making way for more research, discourse, and ultimately solutions.