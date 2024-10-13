Advertisement
These Vegan Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Make Getting Enough Fiber A Breeze
Ingredients
Serves 12 | Prep Time: 10 Minutes | Cooking Time: 25 Minutes
Recipe courtesy of Vegetarian Society
- 1 C. whole wheat flour
- ½ C. plus 2 tbsp. old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- ½ tsp. salt
- ⅔ C. almond milk (or plant milk of choice)
- 4 flax eggs ((1 flax egg = 1 tbsp. ground linseed/flaxseed, ground and mixed with 1 tbsp. water. Set aside for 10 minutes to thicken before use.)
- 2 tsp. cider vinegar
- ⅓ C. maple syrup or agave
- ¾ C. melted coconut oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 3 small ripe bananas, mashed
Protein Check
Fiber Check
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-hole muffin pan with baking cups.
- In a large bowl, mix the flour, oats, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In a slightly smaller bowl, mix together the plant milk, flax eggs, vinegar, syrup, coconut oil, and vanilla extract. Mix until well combined and there are very few flax egg lumps.
- Add the milk mixture to the flour bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until just combined. Add the mashed banana and chocolate chips. Mix again.
- Divide the mixture among the 12 baking cups.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes. Gently insert a knife to check if they are cooked. If the knife comes out clean of batter, they are done. You may see a little melted chocolate on the knife—this is fine. Check for uncooked batter.
- Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
From the book COOL FOOD: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time by Robert Downey Jr. and Thomas Kostigen, published by Blackstone Publishing. Excerpted by permission.
