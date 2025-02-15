Advertisement
NCAA Phenomenon Paige Bueckers On Joy, Resilience & The Routines Behind Her Strength
We love celebrating women on top of their game. In our new series Game On, we're interviewing top athletes about their well-being routines—covering everything from nutrition that makes them feel strong to the moments that bring them joy.
Paige Bueckers, 2021 AP Player of the Year, has led her team to multiple Final Fours, overcome significant injuries, and cemented herself as one of the most exciting players in women’s college basketball.
Since joining the UConn Huskies in 2020, Bueckers has made a name for herself with her dynamic play, sharp court vision, and unwavering determination. This week, CeraVe announced her as a “Head of CeraVe,” highlighting her signature on-the-court hairstyle and resilience both in the game and beyond.
I caught up with Bueckers to talk about how she keeps her mind and body strong—from her pre-game rituals to the hobbies that help her decompress.
mbg: What advice would you give to young girls who want to play basketball?
Paige Bueckers: First and foremost, have fun—keep that joy. That’s been a huge emphasis for me this season. Just remembering the little kid who fell in love with basketball and continuing to play with that mindset. No matter how old you get, find happiness in the game.
Dream big. Don’t put yourself in a box or limit what you can accomplish. Work extremely hard for your goals, have faith, and be resilient. Life and sports come with adversity, but it’s all about how you respond to it.
mbg: How do you find that childlike joy again, even in high-pressure moments?
Bueckers: Just having fun with my teammates. Basketball can get very serious—there’s pressure, and the goal is always to win. But when you get too caught up in that, you forget to enjoy it.
I try to keep it lighthearted, crack jokes, and play off my teammates. So many fun things happen on the court, and I make it a point to acknowledge them. That’s why I started playing in the first place.
mbg: Do you have any pre-game routines or rituals?
Bueckers: I always listen to gospel music, read my devotional books, and pray. That keeps me grounded. I also listen to R&B to help calm my nerves before games.
One thing I do now is keep a picture of myself as a four- or five-year-old as my phone screensaver. It reminds me of why I play and keeps me focused on making that little kid proud.
mbg: Do you have any hair or skin routines before a game?
Bueckers: For skincare, I use CeraVe’s Foaming Cleanser, moisturizer, and lotion. My skin tends to be on the dry side, so hydration is key. You want to look good on TV and on the court—"look good, feel good, play good."
mbg: You’ve faced injuries in your career. How have you bounced back mentally and physically?
Bueckers: I really grounded myself in my faith. I believe everything happens for a reason, and God has a plan. His timing is never off.
I keep in mind that adversities happen to everyone but it is how you respond to them that says a lot about you. Instead of seeing them as a problem, I ask myself, How can I use this to be better? How can I grow from it?
Going through tough times has deepened my gratitude for the game. Every day I wake up and get to do what I love—that’s not something I take for granted.
mbg: What workouts help you feel your strongest?
Bueckers: Pilates has been a game-changer for me. Before I got injured, I would just lace up my shoes and go. But now, I understand how important it is to have a strong core.
Pilates has helped with my flexibility, mobility, and overall strength. It’s definitely the hardest workout I do, but it’s also the most rewarding.
mbg: How do you optimize your sleep before a big game?
Bueckers: Routine is everything. I shower before bed, do my skincare and hair care routine with my CeraVe products, put on my blue light glasses, and try to limit screen time.
I will read my devotionals, pray, and try to wind down as much as possible. My goal is always to get eight to nine hours of sleep.
mbg: Everyone needs a way to decompress—what’s yours?
Bueckers: I got into Legos about a year ago, and it’s been so relaxing. I also like coloring on my iPad—it's just number coloring, but it’s surprisingly soothing.
Other than that, I like to watch shows, hang out with my teammates, and take breaks from social media.
mbg: What makes a great teammate?
Bueckers: Always showing up. Being a voice of encouragement when someone needs it—or pushing them to be better when they need that, too.
Great teammates are selfless. You have to be willing to put aside your own goals to make those around you better. It’s about supporting each other, celebrating each other’s success, and just being a good person.
Paige Bueckers embodies what it means to play with passion, resilience, and joy. And as she continues to dominate the court, one thing is clear—she’s just getting started.