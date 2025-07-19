Advertisement
A Non-Toxic Mattress I’m Actually Excited For My Kid To Sleep On
I just moved across the country with my 4-year-old daughter, which was a massive undertaking for many reasons. Amidst the chaos of such a big move, I found solace in paint samples, cabinet hardware, and a few new staple pieces of furniture.
My daughter’s room has also been a big point of focus as I wanted to help her feel extra excited about our new home, and it happens to be the right time for her to get a big kid bed.
I knew I wanted a non-toxic mattress that she could grow into, and after a little research and a couple of weeks of nightly experience, I’m happy to report I made the right call.
I knew I wanted a non-toxic mattress that she could grow into, and after a little research and a couple of weeks of nightly experience, I'm happy to report I made the right call: Naturepedic's Organic Verse Mattress.
I knew I couldn’t trust just any mattress
When it came to finding a mattress for my daughter, I was facing a minefield of hidden toxins. As a health editor and avid consumer of "greener" options, I already knew most conventional mattresses are made with materials like polyurethane foam, flame retardants, and adhesives containing formaldehyde or phthalates—chemicals that are shown to emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) for months (if not years) after you bring them home.
For kids, the risks are even higher. Their bodies are still developing, and they spend more time sleeping than adults, which means more prolonged exposure. Recent studies have linked prolonged VOC exposure to respiratory issues, endocrine disruption, and even neurodevelopmental problems in children.
For example, a recent study found1 more than two dozen harmful phthalates, flame retardants, and other toxic chemicals called UV filters in children’s bedrooms, with the highest levels hovering around the bed. A companion study2 asserted that mattresses are most likely the source. What’s worse? They found that adding in the normal temperature increase and weight that comes from a child’s body increases the release of these chemicals.
Beyond just the idea of “chemicals,” these compounds have real risks attached to them. Phthalates are linked to decreased IQ and working memory in children, with increased risk of ADHD, behavioral and emotional issues, and learning disorders. Flame retardants come with the same slew of dangers with the addition of possible motor deficits, and UV filters can cause endocrine disruption3 and DNA damage4.
No. Thanks.
Why I landed on Naturepedic
After diving into the options, Naturepedic stood out and, honestly, it was an easy decision. The Verse Organic Mattress isn’t just “less toxic”—it’s entirely free of common problem ingredients.
No polyurethane foam, no chemical flame retardants, no vinyl, glues, or adhesives that could emit VOCs. Instead, you’re getting GOTS-certified organic cotton, supportive organic wool batting, and encased steel innersprings. Every layer is traceable and third-party verified.
What really sealed the deal for me were the certifications. The mattress is GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which means it meets strict standards for low chemical emissions—a key consideration for indoor air quality. It’s also certified by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a rare distinction that tells you Naturepedic meets rigorous criteria for material safety.
The organic certification (GOTS) is especially important: it ensures that materials are grown and processed without toxic pesticides or persistent herbicides, and that the finished product is truly as pure as advertised.
In all honesty, I love this mattress
After two weeks, my daughter and I both couldn’t be happier. She’s genuinely excited to get into her comfy big bed every night (and as a bonus, I am too—story time is way cozier, and I’ve accidentally fallen asleep during bedtime on more than one occasion).
A few standout reasons why I’m sold:
- Zero off-gassing: There was no weird smell when we opened the box. We both felt comfortable and safe sleeping on it immediately.
- Incredibly comfortable: The Verse has the perfect level of firm support beneath a cushy, soft top layer.
- Easy to move: I was shocked by how well it was packed—rolled up tightly inside a surprisingly manageable box to get upstairs. Watching it expand was weirdly fun, and I was blown away by how sturdy (not foamy or floppy) it feels.
- Parent-escape friendly: There’s nothing worse than finally getting your kiddo to sleep, rolling off their bed with stealth-like precision, only for their hand to dart out and drag you back to their side all over again. The Verse Organic Mattress has solved this problem for us with very little movement transferred, so when I get up, she stays down.
- Peace of mind: Most important of all, I know her mattress is free from the harmful chemicals that are enough to make any parent panic.
The takeaway
The Naturepedic Verse Organic Mattress ended up being a perfect choice for my family. I’m really pleased with the quality and comfort, and the fact that it’s made with organic materials and has best-in-class certifications makes it even better. I feel good knowing that an important everyday item like this is keeping my home and my daughter healthier.