"When I started getting into skin care myself, I was like 'I have this texture, these bumps, and I'm starting to develop fine lines; what are the things I can buy?' It's always been very problem-solution focused," he says, noting this was the inspiration behind his new brand Remedy. "If we understand how to get these concerns, then we can understand what ingredients to look for in a product, and then we can find the right products to really help with that."