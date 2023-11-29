Advertisement
8 Major Money Saving Tips During The Holiday Season From The Pros
The holidays are right around the corner. If you’re like most people you’re wondering what the heck happened to this yea—and may not be prepared for the holiday season financially.
The stats are sobering. According to Lending Tree’s survey of 2022 holiday spending, among the people they polled, the average debt reached $1,549, up 24 percent from 2021. Furthermore, 37 percent of those taking on debt expect to take five months or more to pay it off. You don’t want this kind of holiday hangover.
The good news is, it’s not too late to put a savings plan in place. Here are a few strategies for successfully navigating the holidays.
Create a budget
Your first order of business is figuring out how much you afford during the season, says Michelle Griffith, a senior wealth advisor with Citi Personal Wealth Management.
Don’t make the mistake of only thinking how much you will spend on gifts. Your holiday budget also includes decorations, travel expenses, cards and postage, groceries, holiday outfits and more.
What do you do once you have your magic number?
Start saving now
If you don’t already have the amount you need, start saving money now. Sure, ideally you should have started saving months ago, but whatever you sock away over the next few weeks will help. Keep that money in a separate account just for holiday spending.
“Segmenting holiday funds can be cumbersome but doing so keeps you mindful of the amount you spend and how much you have left throughout the season,” says Griffith.
Make a list and check it twice
Much as you want to spread good cheer, you may have to trim your list. Have gift ideas for everyone on your list. The last thing you want is extra browsing and whimsical purchasing. That’s a recipe for busting your budget.
Shop smart
Beyond sticking to your list, what else can help control the urge to splurge and help you save? There’s an app for everything.
“Apps like Christmas Gift List or Christmas Gift List Tracker help you stick to your budget. Once you set the limits per person, the apps notify you when you’ve hit them,” says Shinobu Hindert, a certified financial planner and author of Investing Is Your Superpower.
Sign up for alerts from your favorite retailers. You’ll get notifications about sales. Find great deals on gift cards them on sites like Raise and Card Cash, advises Hindert.
Do stack sales with coupons to maximize savings.
Cash is king
Choose cash over cards.
"It’s so easy to swipe your card when you’re running frantically around the mall. But if going into debt over the holidays is a repeat pattern for you, consider committing to going all-cash, at least for the holiday season. For many people, handling physical money makes the spending feel more tangible and makes you value what you’re buying more,” says Willie Arroyo, a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual.
Don’t let rewards go to waste
"What good are credit card rewards when about a third of us never redeem them?” says Arroyo.
See if you can offset your travel, food or gift-giving costs using points earned through credit card rewards or loyalty programs. Maybe those miles you’ve been hoarding can help pay for a plane ticket to your in-laws, or your credit card points can cover the cost of co-worker gift cards.
“Let your rewards take care of big or small costs so you can stress less about your budget and focus more on making memories with loved ones,” says Arroyo.
Get creative
You know you should think outside the box about gifts exploring all options, be it making or baking something, or hitting up thrift stores and online marketplaces.
But keep the creativity going. If you want to host a fete there’s no shame in sharing the load, make it a potluck. “Consider gifting ‘experiences’ rather than expensive store-bought items,” says Tyler Meyer, founder of Retire to Abundance.
Traveling can be a big chunk of your holiday expenses too. Andrea Woroch, a consumer and money saving expert shares her ideas. “Book one-way flights. This allows you to find flights in and out of different airports in the same or surrounding cities and with different airlines to help you create the cheapest itinerary possible. You can also redeem points or miles for just one leg of the trip more easily to reduce the total amount you spend.”
Communicate your plans
Says Arroyo, "Giving your friends and family a heads-up about the type of holiday you’re planning gives them time to adjust to the idea that things may be different this year. It’s also important to manage expectations and stick to them. Don’t keep your plans a secret.”
Sheryl Nance-Nash is a freelance writer specializing in travel, personal finance and business. She enjoys sharing smart money strategies and loves writing about the intersection of travel, history, wellness, art and culture. Her work has appeared on CNTraveler.com, Fodors, Afar, The Daily Beast, Newsweek.com, TravelAwaits, Global Traveler Magazine, among others. Her business writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, Money Magazine, Newsday, among others. Follow her on Twitter @NanceNash or Instagram @snntravels.