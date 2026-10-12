Misen's Fall Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Upgrade Your Non-Toxic Cookware
If cleaning up your kitchen is on your fall to-do list, start with the cookware you use every day. Many traditional nonstick pans rely on chemical coatings, including PTFE, that can wear down over time. For anyone looking to reduce exposure to PFAS and other unwanted chemicals at home, choosing cookware made without these coatings is a worthwhile place to start.
Enter Misen. The cookware brand makes a range of kitchen essentials designed around durable materials and everyday function, including its Carbon Nonstick™ collection. Instead of relying on a conventional nonstick coating, these pans use nitrided carbon steel to create a naturally nonstick cooking surface without PFAS, PTFE, or PFOA.
Even better? Misen’s Fall Sale is an opportunity to invest in cookware you can reach for meal after meal. From a versatile everyday skillet to a spacious griddle and a few smart kitchen upgrades, these are the pieces worth adding to your list.
The details
1. Deeper Carbon Nonstick™ Pan + Glass Lid
If you're going to start with one kitchen swap, make it your everyday frying pan. Misen’s Deeper Carbon Nonstick Pan delivers the convenience of a nonstick skillet without a traditional chemical coating. Its nitrided carbon steel surface is free of PFAS, PTFE, and PFOA, while the three-ply construction combines carbon steel with an aluminum core for responsive, even heating.
The update that makes this version particularly useful? Higher sides. They help contain splatters while giving you more room to toss vegetables, cook saucy dishes, or make a quick stir-fry. The included tempered glass lid also helps lock in moisture and flavor, making it easy to keep an eye on dinner as it cooks.
Available in 8-, 10-, and 12-inch sizes, the collection has an option for everything from a quick breakfast to a larger weeknight meal. The 10-inch version is a versatile place to start, weighing just 2.54 pounds before adding the lid.
One more perk: The pan is heat-safe up to 1,100°F and compatible with induction cooktops. Its surface is ready to cook on from day one, with no lengthy seasoning process required.
2. Misenware 18-Piece Mixed Food Storage Set
A cleaner kitchen doesn't stop at the stovetop. If you're also trying to cut back on plastic food storage, the newly launched Misenware offers a practical alternative: a set of stackable containers made from 304 stainless steel, paired with tempered glass lids with silicone rims.
The 18-piece set includes three small containers, three medium containers, three large containers, and nine universal lids. We love that the space-saving design nests together, with the same lid fitting all three container sizes.
Here's the standout feature: The stainless steel containers are microwave-safe, with testing and specific wattage limits provided by Misen. And if that's not enough, they're also dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, and oven-safe up to 932°F (sans lids). Needless to say, the reusable containers offer a versatile way to prep meals, store leftovers, and reheat food without relying on disposable containers or plastic storage tubs.
3. Carbon Nonstick™ Square Griddle
A round skillet isn't always the best shape for the job. Misen’s 11-inch Carbon Nonstick Square Griddle offers more usable flat cooking space than a round pan, making it especially handy for gluten-free pancakes, scrambled eggs, and grass-fed smash burgers.
Like the brand’s Carbon Nonstick frying pans, the griddle uses nitrided carbon steel rather than a chemical nonstick coating. Its naturally nonstick surface becomes more effective as it seasons with use, while the lightweight aluminum core makes it easier to handle than traditional cast iron.
Low walls make flipping food simpler, while the wide, flat surface gives ingredients more room to brown. It’s a practical pick for anyone who loves a big breakfast spread or wants a dedicated pan for high-heat cooking without a conventional nonstick coating.
4. 3-Quart Stainless Steel Saucier
For the kitchen tasks that call for more precision, a saucier earns its place on the stovetop. Misen’s 3-quart version features five-ply stainless steel construction for even heating, rounded sides that make stirring and whisking easier, and a wide mouth that helps sauces reduce faster.
Use it for everything from creamy pasta sauces and risotto to warming stock or making a batch of gravy. The curved sides also make it easier to reach the bottom of the pan with a whisk, helping prevent ingredients from getting stuck in corners.
Unlike the Carbon Nonstick collection, this piece is made from stainless steel rather than carbon steel. It’s dishwasher-safe, induction-compatible, and oven-safe up to 800°F, with a stay-cool ergonomic handle designed for comfortable stovetop cooking.
It's a useful addition for home cooks who want a versatile, long-lasting pan for recipes that need regular stirring and careful heat control.
The takeaway
You shouldn't have to choose between cookware made with cleaner materials and cookware that delivers on performance. Misen’s carbon steel pans are designed for high-heat searing, even heating, and the kind of everyday versatility that makes cooking easier, not more complicated. With durable materials and thoughtful designs, these are pieces that earn their place on the stovetop. And with Misen’s Fall Sale, it’s a good time to rethink your cookware and invest in pieces built to last.