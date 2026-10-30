When I first opened the box to my 11" square griddle pan, the first thing I noticed was how much room you get compared to a standard round frying pan. The 11" square shape is perfect for breakfast: think perfectly fried eggs (you can fit several on the generous 11" surface area), bacon, or those protein pancakes you've been trying to perfect (that's me!). The griddle shape also works well for grilling veggies or sandwiches.