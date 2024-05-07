Hormone therapy has also been shown to be significantly neuroprotective when used by women who had a bilateral oophorectomy (removal of both ovaries) prior to the age of 50 and somewhat protective in those who used MHT in the early menopausal stage, which is generally between the ages of 50 and 60. However, women who began MHT in late menopause, defined as between 65 and 79, were shown to have increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia. This shows that, as with cardioprotection, the timing of MHT may be an important factor in determining whether it will be safe and/or effective for brain cells.