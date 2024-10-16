"Consider instead spending time with the particular nature of the upsetting emotion in your dream. Does it have any bearing on your life and your relationships? How does the person in your dream relate to your own personal dynamics?" Ellis says. "If you can't shake the feeling and it really does feel like something your friend should know about, you could consider telling them your dream, though I would warn against taking its contents literally. Talking about our dreams with others brings us closer to them and may spark deeper conversations than you would otherwise have."