10 Things You Need To Know Today (May 30)

Earlier this spring, Arla launched its "Live Unprocessed" campaign to raise awareness about how they are trying to simplify dairy for its consumers. One such measure is by using dairy from cows not treated with rBST, a growth hormone often used by larger dairy corporations. The maker and supplier of rBST is bringing a lawsuit against Arla, demanding they stop the campaign. "We believe the allegations in the suit are completely baseless and without merit and we look forward to defending ourselves in this case," says Don Stohrer Jr., the CEO of Arla.