6 Things You Need To Know Today (March 22, 2018)

According to new data from the Lancet, not very. The report looked at a large number of children between the ages of 0 and 3 in Argentina, South Africa, and Turkey and found that regardless of how much money they had, they met the same developmental milestones as long as they had their health. "Our study advances the understanding of early childhood development by showing that many milestones in numerous domains are similarly attained across sexes and countries," said the study's authors. "We found that the attainment of almost all milestones is similar in the first year when environmental and cultural influences might have the smallest effect.” (The Guardian)