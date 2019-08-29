These Make-Ahead Recipes For Labor Day Weekend Embrace The Last Of Summer Produce

This frittata is a perfect, hearty make-ahead dish, with sweet bursts of cherry tomatoes hidden throughout the salty, creamy egg base. Preheat oven to 435 degrees. In an 12-inch cast-iron skillet, cook 2 cups of cherry tomatoes with one red onion in some olive oil over medium high until the tomatoes are blistered and the onions are beginning to brown. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix together 12 pastured eggs and ½ cup milk of choice, with 1 cup of chopped basil and a generous pinch of fine-grain sea salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture into the pan, and cook without disturbing until the edges start to set, about 1 minute. Carefully transfer the pan to the oven, and cook for about 10 minutes, until the egg isn't jiggly throughout. Remove from oven and let cool. Store in fridge until ready to serve, garnishing with a bit more fresh basil before doing so.