Luvme Hair ‘All-Day Curl Hold’ Wig Review: Does It Actually Last?
As a beauty writer who's been passionate about styling her own hair since her tweens, I've tried countless new looks—largely thanks to wigs. Not only are they a protective style, but I love that using them allows me versatility in switching up my look without a salon visit.
And while I've tried a gamut of different units with varying hair textures, lengths, and styles (made from synthetic fibers or human hair), lace fronts have historically been my least favorite. I've never been a huge fan of arduously detailing the lace to make it look natural or gluing units down in front of my hairline.
Another gripe? Wigs, especially those made with human hair, can require up to an hour of added styling time, making them less practical for everyday looks. It's also super annoying to take the time to perfectly put curls in a wig, just to have them disappear shortly thereafter.
All things considered, I was willing but slightly wary to test Luvme Hair's "All-Day Curl Hold" human hair wigs. The company highlights the line as offering pre-styled units wearable straight out of the box, with curls that'll last at least 12 hours.
Other claims are that the units are made with "premier grade" hair that's treated with the company’s SilkShield and CuticleAlign technologies. This means the easy-to-style tresses should remain soft, smooth, and shiny for up to 50 washes.
My first impressions
I received a 14-inch, 180% density, glueless Luvme Hair All-Day Curl Hold wig with a middle part. It's outfitted with the company's signature PartingMax-styled closure, 7x6, with pre-cut, HD lace. The specs are a mouth full, but they set a high standard for the wig’s quality to live up to.
The lace looked very promising straight out of the box. It was thin without feeling like it would rip at a moment's notice. The knots didn't look big, in need of bleaching, or hard to blend.
The part itself and the hairline were pre-plucked well enough to not need additional customization. While there wasn't any shedding when I ran my fingers through, I did notice flyaway strands at the top of the wig.
The hair fell just above my shoulders for a cute, put-together look I'd consider wearing every day, to the office, or to meetings and appointments.
The curls were bouncy and falling away from the face. The hair was one length, though the face-framing curled pieces at the front and the placement of the tracks made it look slightly layered. The strands also had a nice, healthy shine.
The unit felt very secure on my head, even when it wasn't glued on. The construction included hook-and-eye adjustments and an adjustable strap with a silicone grip lining for sizing. There was also a comb at the interior back of the wig to anchor onto my hair.
Additionally, the unit came with a lace melt band, an HD wig cap, double-sided lace tape, and satin foam heatless hair curlers and hair ties. I also received a small drawstring bag to store the wig in when I'm not wearing it. Luvme Hair also included blank stickers to label the storage bag (for organization) and information on caring for an All-Day Curl Hold wig.
How I tested the wig
Though I usually wash my human hair wigs before wearing them, I didn't this time because I wanted to test Luvme Hair's All-Day Curl Hold straight out of the box. I applied powder makeup in my shade to the front edge and middle part of the lace.
My hair was fully braided down in cornrows underneath, which I recommend for the wig to look its best (and your hair protected). I tried the unit on directly over my cornrows and separately over a wig cap on top of my cornrows.
I preferred the look of the unit while the wig cap was underneath. I initially didn't glue down the wig cap or the wig itself, and was surprised at how good things looked truly glueless. What's more, I also tried it lightly tacked onto my forehead using one layer of lace bond spray.
I felt the latter looked even better—more natural—and it wasn't uncomfortable whatsoever. I usually don't glue down lace front wigs, so the comfort and natural-looking appearance were a major win for me. That being said, I did cut off the tiniest bits of lace from each of the front side corners where the closure ended.
While I was content with the pre-styled look straight out of the box, doing some basic tweaking helped make things look even better. I used a hot comb to coax the hair at the front of my middle part to make those pieces fall how I wanted them to. Doing so enhanced the brand's "Lift & Frame" pre-styling, and the hair took well to the heat.
I also used the hot comb to gently smooth and flatten the top of the wig. The flyaways were easily tamed with hairspray, which I would highly recommend for self-styling at home.
Even though I initially installed the wig during the day, I wore it until late at night, taking it off just before bed. In the following days, I wore it glueless.
How did the curls hold up?
Simply put, the curls passed the 12-hour wear test flawlessly. After the end of my day, the unit still held its bouncy curls that fell just above my shoulders.
Quite honestly, even before taking the wig off to get ready for bed, it'd be impossible to tell whether I'd installed it 12 minutes or 12 hours beforehand. The curls bounced back into shape even after being brushed through.
In fact, I didn't need to recurl the hair in the days that followed or do any additional tweaking. There wasn't any tangling or awkward curl clumping.
Does the all-day curl hold after washing?
I was intrigued by Luvme Hair's claim that its All-Day Curl Hold wigs would maintain bouncy, healthy-looking hair and curls even after being washed—so I put it to the test. The pre-styled hair reverted to its loose wave texture when wet and washed with shampoo and conditioner. There was minimal shedding during the wash.
After thoroughly rinsing, I sprayed a light leave-in conditioner onto the unit (to avoid weighing down the strands) and rolled the hair with the complimentary heatless curlers. I recurled the hair in four sections following Luvme Hair's instructions (shared on the wig's purchase webpage).
After letting it air-dry, reapplying makeup on the lace, spraying hairspray, and removing the curlers, the wig looked just as perfectly styled as before.
Who is this wig for?
Pre-styled curls are a bonus for "ready to go" ease. I can see busy moms and those always on the go finding that particularly helpful. It's also ideal for beginner wig wearers and busy students.
The style I tried only comes in two lengths, 14 and 16 inches, both of which are on the shorter side. However, Luvme Hair's website notes that it offers other All-Day Curl Hold wigs, which may offer longer styles.
The Takeaway
Straight out of the box, all you really have to do is put foundation on the lace to blend it seamlessly with your skin tone. Since I'm very critical of how wig lace looks, I'm surprised by how natural this unit appeared in all lighting. The curls are versatile, effortless, and easy to redo.
Additionally, the quality of the lace, frontal knots, and pre-styled curls made this the most beginner-friendly wig I've tried, and the easiest lace front I’ve installed. After initial tweaks (coloring the lace and trimming off any excess), you can rewear the look multiple times without needing to recurl it (and it's easy to wash and restyle when needed).
As someone who's usually not a fan of lace front wigs, I can honestly say this unit is worth trying out. It's not just beginner-friendly; it's pretty much foolproof.