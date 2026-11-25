That kind of disclosure matters because endocrine disruptors are notoriously tricky to pin down. According to cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline, these ingredients interact with the body's natural hormones or hormone receptors. Some raise or lower hormone levels, some mimic hormones like estrogen, and others block them from doing their job. Parabens and phthalates are among the ingredients she flags as major offenders, and LOLA's new collection is made without either.