Lola Just Made Hormone-Safe Body Care A Thing — Here's What That Means
Think about what goes on your skin before your first cup of coffee: body wash, deodorant, maybe lotion. These are the products we use the most—and question the least. While skin care and makeup ingredients get close attention, the bottles in the shower caddy have mostly gotten a pass.
LOLA wants to change that. The sexual wellness and period care brand built its name on telling people exactly what's in their tampons. Now it's bringing that same scrutiny to the everyday basics with its new Hormone-Safe Body Care Collection.
The new line includes a Gentle Body Wash made with aloe, prebiotics, and ceramides, and an All-Over Body Deodorant that skips aluminum and baking soda. It's LOLA's first major step beyond period care, into a category where, according to the brand, shoppers have historically had to take a lot on faith.
What "hormone-safe" actually means
So what does "hormone-safe" actually mean here? LOLA defines it as formulated without ingredients that are known or suspected endocrine disruptors, including parabens, triclosan, oxybenzone, BHA, BHT, and PFAS.
The brand says it uses EU cosmetic regulations, which restrict far more ingredients than U.S. rules, as its baseline. (LOLA is also clear that "hormone-safe" isn't a claim to treat or prevent any hormonal condition. It's about what's left out.)
Its commitment to 100% ingredient transparency carries into scent, too. Both products come in a fragrance-free version. The scented versions list every scent component by name instead of hiding them behind the catch-all "fragrance" that appears on so many labels.
That kind of disclosure matters because endocrine disruptors are notoriously tricky to pin down. According to cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline, these ingredients interact with the body's natural hormones or hormone receptors. Some raise or lower hormone levels, some mimic hormones like estrogen, and others block them from doing their job. Parabens and phthalates are among the ingredients she flags as major offenders, and LOLA's new collection is made without either.
Inside the gentle body wash
The Gentle Body Wash skips harsh sulfates like SLS and SLES. It cleans with a blend of milder, coconut-derived surfactants (think sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate and cocamidopropyl betaine), so you get a real lather without that tight, squeaky feeling after you rinse. LOLA also added ceramides to support the skin barrier and prebiotics, including inulin, which the brand says help support a balanced skin microbiome with the help of aloe.
The fragrance-free version is the star of the launch. It has no added fragrance and no essential oils, and the dermatologist-tested formula is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. If you do prefer a scented wash, there's also a botanical version with notes of bergamot, eucalyptus, and vetiver. And unlike the typical explanation of "fragrance," every scent ingredient is listed by name on the label.
Inside the all-over body deodorant
Many natural deodorants rely on baking soda to fight odor, and it's often what's behind the redness and stinging some people get from them. LOLA's All-Over Body Deodorant skips baking soda entirely. It's also aluminum-free, so it works with your body instead of stopping you from sweating.
To keep odor down, LOLA uses zinc ricinoleate to trap odor molecules and triethyl citrate to slow the bacterial process that turns sweat into body odor. Of course, there's also ingreidents like tapioca starch and arrowroot powder to absorb moisture and keep your pits comfortable.
What's more, the formula also pampers your skin, which matters for an area you shave and rub all day. Think: sodium hyaluronate, shea butter, and coconut oil, along with Lactobacillus to support the skin's microbiome. Developed not to leave white marks, the vegan formula is also dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic.
Like the body wash, the deodorant comes in a fragrance-free version—which leads the launch—and a scented version with the same bergamot, eucalyptus, and vetiver blend.
What else sets the collection apart
Beyond the headline ingredients, LOLA built out the collection with a broader list of exclusions and standards. Both products are:
- Free from parabens, SLS/SLES, phthalates, and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives: ingredients commonly flagged in clean beauty formulation
- Vegan: no animal-derived ingredients
- Packaged sustainably: using eco-friendly PCR (post-consumer recycled) material
The takeaway
With this launch, LOLA is applying the same transparency standards it built its reputation on in period care to a category—everyday body wash and deodorant—where those standards have been harder to find. For shoppers who already scrutinize ingredient labels for their skin care and supplements, LOLA's Hormone-Safe Body Care Collection offers a new option that extends that same scrutiny to the shower and the medicine cabinet alike.