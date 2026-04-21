LELO's Newest Sex Toy Prioritizes Both Partners’ Pleasure At Once
Sex toys for couples are having a moment, and for good reason. Shared pleasure isn’t just about the experience—it’s also closely tied to connection, communication, and overall relationship satisfaction.
The only problem? Most sex toys for couples fall into a familiar mold: a wearable vibrator that provides clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex.
LELO’s new BOOMERANG™ takes a different approach. Built specifically for shared penetrative play, this sleek device has two independent motors that allow each person to get their own targeted vibrations at the same time.
I’ve tested and reviewed a lot of sex toys, and LELO has become one of my favorite brands, thanks to its commitment to body-safe materials and sleek, museum-worthy designs that always live up to their hype.
So, when I learned about the BOOMERANG™ dual vibrator, I was immediately intrigued by its unique design and focus on dual pleasure.
Below, find out what sets it apart, how it works, and who should try it.
FYI
What is the LELO BOOMERANG™?
The LELO BOOMERANG™ is a dual vibrator, shaped like a curved, elongated “U.” Intended for shared use during penetrative play, each end stimulates the users at the same time.
More importantly, both sides of the BOOMERANG™ have their own motors, so each person can have their own unique experience (despite sharing a very intense moment).
Like the rest of Lelo’s lineup, the toy is made from a single piece of ultra-soft body-safe silicone. But it differs by adding twisted sensorial ribs around each insertable end to send sensation across more nerve endings.
You can toggle between eight vibration modes and 16 intensity levels—ensuring there’s a setting that works exactly for your body (no matter which end of the device you’re on).
What’s more, the BOOMERANG™ connects to LELO’s smart app, which unlocks two additional settings. “Finish Me Off,” intended to help you build slowly to a climax, and “Out of Control,” which delivers an unpredictable vibration pattern that keeps both partners guessing.
Like the rest of LELO’s toys, the BOOMERANG™ is 100% waterproof and USB-rechargeable (with up to two hours of use per charge). That means your creativity is the limit when it comes to having fun.
How to use the LELO BOOMERANG™
Like most couples’ toys, the BOOMERANG™ does use a bit of experimentation to find your go-to settings. Because it has two vibrating ends, the goal is to position the toy so each person is experiencing stimulation at the same time.
The brand recommends applying a water-based lubricant to the device (or directly to the body) to make positioning more comfortable. From there, it’s really about finding what feels best for you and your partner.
Pros
- Two independent motors for simultaneous dual stimulation
- Ultra-soft ribs add subtle texture
- 100% waterproof
- App unlocks two exclusive bonus modes
Cons
- 2-hour battery life means you need to plan ahead
What’s great about the LELO BOOMERANG™
The dual-motor design
It’s rare to find a toy that truly prioritizes mutual pleasure—but the BOOMERANG™’s design does exactly that. There’s no compromise. Both partners experience vibration simultaneously, with multiple patterns and intensity levels to choose from.
The sensorial ribs
Dual motors aren't the only standout aspect of the toy’s design. I love how thoughtful LELO is when it comes to features and settings (and the BOOMERANG™ is no exception). With the BOOMERANG™, I think this shines through in the ribbed edges—which increase sensation without distraction. Word on the street is the ribs are subtle enough to not be too intense, but still have a noticeable effect.
The silky material
Another thing that keeps me coming back to LELO’s toys is just how silky smooth they feel (yes, even with the ribs!). I love knowing that the brand uses body-safe silicone, and the soft material makes LELO feel like a luxury.
The ergonomic shape
The curved, boomerang design might look a little intimidating or unusual, but it follows the body’s natural shape. The insertable ends (each 4.3 inches) sit comfortably without requiring constant repositioning (a common qualm with couples’ sex toys).
You can customize the experience
We love that the BOOMERANG™ has eight vibration modes and 16 intensity levels. And, of course, the LELO app’s two exclusive modes put the icing on the cake. For a toy that looks relatively straightforward, the BOOMERANG™ actually has a lot of customization.
It’s fully waterproof
The seamless single-piece silicone construction means the BOOMERANG™ is genuinely 100% waterproof—not just splash-resistant. Bath and shower use are fully on the table, which opens up a lot of options.
It delivers a full-body sensation
I’ll be honest, I was slightly intimidated by the BOOMERANG™ at first. But the more I read about it, the more I wanted to try it. I do most of my sex toy testing solo, so I decided to take the BOOMERANG™ for a spin on my own.
It did take a bit of exploration to find the right positioning, especially because I was using a toy designed for couples on my own. Once I did some experimenting, though, it definitely clicked.
What stood out to me the most was how different the BOOMERANG™ felt compared to other vibrators I’ve used. I felt the BOOMERANG™‘s vibrations throughout my entire body. Even small shifts in the angle or placement noticeably changed the sensation—and the subtle ridges along the device offered just the right amount of extra stimulation.
While the BOOMERANG™ dual vibrator is clearly intended for couples, I still found it to be a fun option for solo use. And, yes, it got the job done (quite quickly, I might add).
It supports a more connected experience
Beyond the physical design, what sets the BOOMERANG™ apart is how it shifts the dynamic of sex toys for couples. Instead of one partner adding stimulation for the other, it’s designed to be experienced by both parties.
Plus, I’d be remiss not to mention that there are real health benefits to having a healthy sex life. Orgasms have been shown to trigger the release of oxytocin, which has been linked to reduced cortisol (your body's primary stress hormone) and an improved sense of well-being.
Some research suggests that sex culminating in orgasm may help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly, likely through a combination of hormonal and relaxation effects.
What to keep in mind with the LELO BOOMERANG™
There’s a lot to love about the BOOMERANG™, but I wouldn’t be a true shopping editor if I didn’t have a few notes. One thing worth mentioning is the toy has a 20-minute auto-shutoff when it arrives.
This feature only happens if you stay at the same intensity and pattern for too long (but hey, some people like to keep the sensation steady). Luckily, you can customize the auto-shutoff using the app (or simply adjust the setting slightly to reset the timer).
The takeaway
A toy designed to deliver mutual pleasure for couples? That’s practically an investment in your well-being. The LELO BOOMERANG™ is one of the most genuinely mutual couples’ toys I’ve come across. If you and your partner have been looking for a way to experience penetrative sex with more shared pleasure, this toy should absolutely be on your radar.